Georgia Bulldogs Matthew Stafford puts Rams atop NFC, is favorite for NFL MVP Former Georgia star leads NFL with 30 touchdown passes. ‘He’s a fine wine. He’s just getting better with age.’ “There are still plays I want back and things we can be better on, but I’m enjoying playing with this group; it’s steady, week in and week out they show up to work,”Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said. (Kyusung Gong/AP)

Matthew Stafford is playing arguably the best football of his career, putting up NFL MVP numbers while leading the Los Angeles Rams to a banner season. Stafford was 25-of-35 passing for 273 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-7 win over Tampa Bay that moved the Rams (9-2) a game ahead of Philadelphia for the NFC’s top playoff seed with six games left in the season.

Stafford has matched Tom Brady with 27 consecutive touchdown passes without throwing an interception. “He’s a fine wine,” Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said of his 37-year-old quarterback after the game. “He’s just getting better with age.” RELATED Matthew Stafford sets pace among NFL quarterbacks, makes more history Stafford’s 30 passing touchdowns this season lead the NFL by a wide margin — Dak Prescott and Jared Goff each have 23 — and he’s thrown only two interceptions, a mark bettered only by the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, who has thrown one. Stafford, playing in his 17th season, is taking his success in stride and keeping his focus on the future.

“I’m surrounded by really good players, great receivers, great backs, great tight ends, all of them are catching touchdowns, and obviously I can’t do any of that if the guys up front aren’t doing what they are doing, and they are doing a helluva job,” said Stafford, who played at Georgia from 2006 to 2008 under former coach Mark Richt.

“There are still plays I want back and things we can be better on, but I’m enjoying playing with this group; it’s steady, week in and week out they show up to work.” McVay said Stafford’s leadership has been as impressive as his on-field performances, keying the franchise’s success. “There’s a true ownership, I think he’s totally and completely present, and he’s enjoying the opportunity to compete week in and week out,” McVay said after the win over the Buccaneers. “Even when he does the breakdown with the team, he loves being a part of this team, you can feel that. “He instills a belief every time we go out on the field, we feel good things are going to happen because he’s leading the team.”

Stafford noted that not having the opportunity to practice and train in the preseason because of a back issue provided him with an appreciation for the game. “My situation during training camp with the injury I was going through and not being able to do much of anything for four to six weeks, sometimes being without something let’s you know how much you really love doing it,” he said, “and I love playing this game, I appreciate it. When you’re without something like that, and then you get a chance to go back and do it, it’s a lot of fun.” RELATED Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins isn’t finished after all Stafford shared after the win over the Buccaneers — the Rams’ sixth in a row — how much goes into his performances, his gifted arm talent aside. “I feel like I have to earn it every single week,” he said. “I get out there in practice and try to be as good as I can, and some days I’m better than others, and I still live and die with practices.