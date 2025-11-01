Atlanta Hawks Hawks best beleaguered Pacers in first night of NBA Cup play Jalen Johnson led the Hawks with 22 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 21. Atlanta Hawks' guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 21 points while Jalen Johnson added 22 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block in a 128-108 win over the Pacers on Friday. (Darron Cummings/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hawks opened group play of the NBA Cup on the right side of the win-loss column Friday. After falling behind 20-8 to the short-handed Pacers in the first quarter, the Hawks began to drive to the basket and attack the rim. Despite not having guard Trae Young, the Hawks made quick and decisive moves to generate offense.

The team needed to rack up as many points as possible on Friday night. As they progress through group play of the NBA Cup, the point differential between teams could become a tiebreaker. The Hawks won 128-108. Quick stats: Jalen Johnson had 22 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block. Nickeil Alexander-Walker finished with 21 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Dyson Daniels had a potential breakthrough game, with 18 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals. Key moment When the Hawks acquired Alexander-Walker during the offseason, they added another elite stopper to their ranks.

This season, Daniels and Alexander-Walker have given ballhandlers on the perimeter trouble. But in the second quarter Friday, the defensive tandem forced Pacers forward Pascal Siakam into a pickle. Alexander-Walker applied pressure to Siakam, and the Pacers forward lost control of the ball.

Daniels dove to the floor and hustled for the loose ball, but Siakam beat him to it. Alexander-Walker never gave up on the stop and moved up to cover Siakam's view. When Siakam tried to pass out of the trap, Alexander-Walker grabbed the errant pass and tried to find Johnson for a transition layup. The ball rolled off the rim, but Luke Kennard grabbed the offensive board for a second-chance layup. Highlight play Alexander-Walker has brought a lot of energy to the Hawks. Whether he comes off the bench or starts the game, the Hawks guard has injected much-needed juice into the lineup.