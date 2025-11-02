Gunner Stockton explains what happened in latest Georgia football clapping incident

On a fourth-and-8 in the second quarter, Georgia was aiming to get Florida to jump offside. Florida did and Georgia’s Gunner Stockton fired an incomplete pass down the field.
But when the official came to announce the penalty, the head official flagged Stockton for “simulating the snap count.”
“It’s a mechanic thing that they think that he’s overdoing the clap, which is, I mean, whatever,” Smart said. “He overdoes it all the time. I’m like, ‘Gunner, quit gyrating before you clap, because you’re telling the defense when the ball’s being snapped.’ He did the clap on that play exactly like he did every play. But it got called, so we honor the call.”
The penalty led to a Georgia punt, instead of additional points.
“I think I was just movin’ too much,” Stockton said. “I think I have a pretty loud, like, aggressive clap, and I just need to not do that.”
Georgia ended up not needing the points, in part because of how Stockton played in the fourth quarter. While it wasn’t a flawless game for Stockton, he again made it count when Georgia needed it most.
Georgia trailed 20-17 with just under eight minutes to go when Stockton fired an 18-yard pass to Zachariah Branch to pick up a third down. It marked Georgia’s first first down since its opening drive of the second half.
Stockton completed his next two pass attempts to Frazier and then Branch again to put the ball at the Florida 36-yard line.
The junior quarterback then won with his mind. He audibled Georgia out of its initially called running play into a different run.
“I thought that the check on the run for the touchdown was the second-biggest play of the game, because Gunner saw something, changed the O-line, picked it up,” Smart said. “It’s really hard to run that, it’s hard to defend that play with them stunting the line as they were doing. It was a great check by him.”
On the game-winning drive, Stockton completed all three of pass attempts for 38 yards.
After a defensive stop from Georgia, Stockton iced the game by helping Georgia pick up two first downs.
Yet Stockton was again at his best in the biggest moments. He’s made the clutch common for Georgia this year.
“That’s what he do every day, man,” Branch said of his quarterback. “Every day in practice I saw it. Even before I even came here I saw it. He’s just a true competitor, a true person that’s willing to win, man. It makes me want to go hard for him every single play to try to be the best version of myself. It’s an honor playing with him.”
Saturday, though, was not run of the mill start for Stockton. He grew up a Georgia fan. His family attended the Georgia-Florida game from time to time.
It was at the 2010 game, one Georgia lost in overtime, where his grandfather passed away in the parking lot after the game. His reported last words were about maligned Georgia defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. Lawrence Stockton was just 63.
The elder Stockton was a tried-and-true Georgia fan. One that would have been so very proud of how his grandson delivered in his first start against hated Florida.
“It means a lot,” Stockton said. “My family, we have some history with this game. Unfortunately, I lost my granddad. But just coming into it, I had a lot of emotion, and I was just really excited just to be able to play in this game. Since every year, it’s just been really special to come down here and play in it.”
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
