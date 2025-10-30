Georgia Bulldogs Gunner Stockton’s grandfather provides motivation for Georgia QB vs. Florida His grandfather died of a heart attack following a 34-31 loss to Florida in 2010. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has a more personal motivation for wanting to beat Florida on Saturday. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Saturday’s Georgia-Florida game has special meaning for quarterback Gunner Stockton. It will be his first time as Georgia’s starting quarterback against the Gators, a game that has long defined Georgia signal-callers. But deeper than that, this game carries significance for Stockton. He shared with ESPN’s Mark Schlabach that his grandfather, Lawrence Stockton, died in a parking lot following the 34-31 loss to Florida in 2010.

“He had a heart attack there at the stadium,” Stockton told ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. “Every time we go to Florida, I really want to beat them bad in Jacksonville.” The 2010 contest saw Georgia rally from a 21-7 halftime deficit to push the game into overtime. Georgia was intercepted on its first drive, setting up a 37-yard game-winning field goal from Florida’s Chas Henry. “He said something about (then-Bulldogs defensive coordinator) Todd Grantham and collapsed,” Suzanne Frederickson, Lawrence Stockton’s widow, told Schlabach. RELATED Georgia offensive line in good shape following first availability report for Florida Georgia gave up 450 yards to the Gators, while the Bulldogs turned it over four times.

Since that game, Georgia has owned the rivalry against Florida. The Bulldogs have gone 10-4 in the series starting with the 2011 game.