UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

Gunner Stockton’s grandfather provides motivation for Georgia QB vs. Florida

His grandfather died of a heart attack following a 34-31 loss to Florida in 2010.
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has a more personal motivation for wanting to beat Florida on Saturday. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has a more personal motivation for wanting to beat Florida on Saturday. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
30 minutes ago

Saturday’s Georgia-Florida game has special meaning for quarterback Gunner Stockton. It will be his first time as Georgia’s starting quarterback against the Gators, a game that has long defined Georgia signal-callers.

But deeper than that, this game carries significance for Stockton. He shared with ESPN’s Mark Schlabach that his grandfather, Lawrence Stockton, died in a parking lot following the 34-31 loss to Florida in 2010.

“He had a heart attack there at the stadium,” Stockton told ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. “Every time we go to Florida, I really want to beat them bad in Jacksonville.”

The 2010 contest saw Georgia rally from a 21-7 halftime deficit to push the game into overtime. Georgia was intercepted on its first drive, setting up a 37-yard game-winning field goal from Florida’s Chas Henry.

“He said something about (then-Bulldogs defensive coordinator) Todd Grantham and collapsed,” Suzanne Frederickson, Lawrence Stockton’s widow, told Schlabach.

RELATED
Georgia offensive line in good shape following first availability report for Florida

Georgia gave up 450 yards to the Gators, while the Bulldogs turned it over four times.

Since that game, Georgia has owned the rivalry against Florida. The Bulldogs have gone 10-4 in the series starting with the 2011 game.

Stockton is in his first full season as Georgia’s starting quarterback. He’s having a breakout season for the Bulldogs, tossing 10 touchdowns to one interception, while rushing for another seven scores.

This will be Stockton’s lone opportunity to start for Georgia in Jacksonville, as the rivalry will move to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for next season’s game.

The Georgia quarterback will look to make the most of this opportunity, as he has done all season.

“I want to see him continue to grow, take what the defense gives him, understand what we’re trying to do,” Smart said. “We give Gunner a lot of latitude and options, in terms of the play call. It’s more about putting us in the right play to be successful based on what they’re in defensively. I don’t think he gets enough credit for that decision-making process.”

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

More Stories

The Latest

111024 bulldogs photo

The coming coaching carousel will reshape SEC and college football

1h ago

2025 Georgia-Florida game marks the end of an era in rivalry

Quarterback controversy: Gunner Stockton or Haynes King? Experts debate

Keep Reading

Ode to a miracle: Georgia Tech alumnus publishes poetry book

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key happy his No. 8 Yellow Jackets ‘haven’t peaked’

SEC reportedly suspends referee in controversial Georgia-Auburn game

Featured

Kemp talks Senate bid

‘Where does this end?’ Why Kemp opposes state bailout of food stamp program

2025 Georgia-Florida game marks the end of an era in rivalry

Georgia lawyer sanctioned for AI use in comedian Katt Williams’ assault case