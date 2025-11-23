Georgia Tech Georgia Tech turns attention to revenge against Georgia Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) gets off a pass during the first half in an NCAA college football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 22, 2025 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Georgia Tech’s aspirations aren’t unattainable, but they’ll need a whole lot of help. Realistically, their dream season exploded with Saturday’s 42-28 home loss to Pitt. Their College Football Playoff hopes now hinge on multiple favorable results; a profound disappointment after Tech entered the weekend the only ACC team in control of its own fate. The Yellow Jackets have nearly nothing left – except the Georgia Bulldogs. Tech won’t know if it’ll sneak into the conference title game until the relevant games conclude next weekend. It needs Cal to defeat SMU, Miami to topple Pitt and Virginia Tech to upend Virginia. That’s three ranked teams losing to three unranked teams. It’s a lofty ask. What’s in Tech’s power, however, is that it could at least end this brilliant campaign with an emphatic victory over its hated rival that avenges the eight-overtime heartbreaker of a season ago.

“Morale is not the highest right now, but we have a state championship next week that we have to go play for, so we have a lot of motivation,” redshirt senior defensive tackle Jordan Van Den Berg said.

It’s felt like the past year has built toward this week for the Jackets. Getting revenge on Georgia wasn’t the only goal, but it’d sure be a sweet one to accomplish. Tech is looking for its first win in the rivalry since 2016. Here’s another chance: They’ll see the Bulldogs on Friday at a local venue well-accustomed to heartbreak itself, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Everyone involved in last year’s 44-42 loss will forever wear that scar. It was perhaps the best game played between the in-state foes, and Tech was on the short end. There are no mincing words, that’s devastating - especially because Tech squandered numerous opportunities to close it out. Tech proved it could compete with Georgia again after years of double-digit losses. Can it do it again? This year, the game is the difference between a 10-2 season that keeps Tech in the CFP conversation, or a 9-3 record that’ll feel underwhelming after an 8-0 start. “It was a tough game, great atmosphere, wish we could’ve finished,” receiver Isiah Canion said in reflection of the 2024 matchup.

Offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge: “That was a tough game. Does it motivate us? Yeah. We’re looking, that’s who we’ve got next.” Saturday’s defeat, though, somewhat suppresses the excitement. It could’ve been two one-loss teams dueling for state supremacy. Instead, Tech will be coming off a gut-wrenching home loss that very likely spoiled its playoff bid. The game unraveled almost immediately. Tech trailed 28-0 halfway through the second quarter. While coach Brent Key has done a phenomenal job, it was inexcusable for his team to open so poorly in a de facto conference playoff game. Tech’s odds were minuscule from that point. Those circumstances are almost always insurmountable (though Texas A&M overcame a 30-3 deficit against South Carolina just last week). Still, for two stretches, it seemed Tech could pull an A&M. The Jackets came within 28-14 just before halftime. Pitt missed a field goal, got a second chance thanks to an offsides penalty, then missed it again. The Tech defense then produced its third straight stop to open the second half.

Tech quarterback Haynes King, a legendary program figure playing his final home contest, engineered an efficient drive that put his team within five yards of the end zone. But on third and goal, King – trying to force some magic – threw right to linebacker Braylan Lovelace, who’d dropped in coverage moments before returning the ball 100 yards for the score. It was a 14-point swing. Tech was on the doorstep of a 28-21 game. It became a 35-14 deficit that carried into the fourth. But King, who wasn’t anywhere close to a Heisman-level performer but exhibited that gutsiness that’s made him so respected around here, led the Jackets to within 35-28 with 4:51 remaining. Four plays later, the Jackets’ defense surrendered a 56-yard rushing score that effectively ended it. As far as Georgia is concerned, Tech’s defense looks nowhere close to the type of unit that can slow offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, quarterback Gunner Stockton and their weapons. They’ve been moving at will all over SEC defenses loaded with future NFL starters. This Tech unit isn’t exactly comparable. It will take a season-best effort and then some. The Bulldogs’ rejuvenated run game will smell blood against the Jackets’ front. Tech has been gashed – as it was on the game-ending run Saturday – and it’s simply been shoved around at times. The improved second-half performance Saturday will be overshadowed by getting bludgeoned in the first.

Tech has been outscored 124-100 over the past three games (two losses, one two-point win). The Jackets’ defense has surrendered almost 511 yards per game over that stretch. It’s given up five touchdowns of 30 yards or more. “They should be pissed,” Key said of the fans’ reaction. Indeed, there were boos at Bobby-Dodd Stadium on Saturday. Plenty of Saturday’s blame falls on the offense. King had two interceptions. His unit was disjointed too often despite the point total. It went 3-for-14 on third downs. It was 1-for-4 on fourth downs. There’s no changing what occurred. Now, King is surely relishing the chance for personal payback against the Bulldogs (he was undergoing treatment postgame Saturday and wasn’t made available to speak). He delivered one of the most spirited, pour-your-heart-out performances against Georgia a year ago, but his late fumble enabled Georgia forcing overtime. Tech should be proud of this season, which will be remembered fondly in history. The program is well distanced from some of its darkest years. Key has instilled a team that should consistently compete for ACC title game appearances. King will leave school as one of the most respected players in Tech history.