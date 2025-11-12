Georgia Tech inches up to No. 16 in College Football Playoff rankings

The Yellow Jackets, who debuted at No. 17 in the first rankings released Nov. 4, came in at 16 in the second edition of the rankings used to decide the field for the 12-team College Football Playoff, which is scheduled to begin Dec. 19.

“Georgia Tech was idle. Obviously, their last game they certainly didn’t play well on either side of the ball when you think about their loss to North Carolina State,” chair of the College Football Playoff selection committee Mack Rhoades said during a teleconference Tuesday. “Georgia Tech, again, we look at all of the metrics. Their schedule strength is hard for them. When you think about just about any nonconference signature wins, Miami, certainly with the win against Notre Dame, was a key factor for Miami ahead of Georgia Tech.”

Tech (8-1, 5-1 ACC) was off this past weekend after losing 48-36 on Nov. 1 at North Carolina State, its first loss of the season. At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the Jackets face Boston College (1-9, 0-6 ACC) in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

In Tuesday’s rankings, Tech was the second-highest-ranked team from the ACC in front of Virginia (19), Louisville (20) and Pittsburgh (22). Miami came in at No. 15.

“The conversation with Miami has been about their consistency, especially on offense,” Rhoades said during ESPN’s broadcast of Tuesday’s rankings reveal. “They’ve been really, really good on defense. The head-to-head with Notre Dame comes up. So, lot of conversations about Notre Dame, seven straight, better defensively than what they were at the beginning of the year. All of those things played into it. We’ve got great respect for Miami.