Georgia Tech basketball holds off Southeastern Louisiana, moves to 3-0
Mouhamed Sylla posts third straight double-double, and 17-3 run in second half lifts Yellow Jackets.
Mouhamed Sylla — pictured dunking in Georgia Tech's opener against Maryland Eastern Shore — has posted double-doubles in the Yellow Jackets' three games this season, including game highs in points (16) and rebounds (10) on Monday against Southeastern Louisiana. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)
By AJC Sports
58 minutes ago
Georgia Tech remained undefeated by fighting past Southeastern Louisiana 70-60 at McCamish Pavilion on Monday night.
The Jackets, 3-0 for the first time since 2022, used a 17-3 second-half scoring run to establish a 10-point lead with five minutes left and held on from there.
Freshman center Mouhamed Sylla led all scorers with 16 points to go along with a game-best 10 rebounds for his third double-double in as many games. Sylla became the first Tech freshman to record three consecutive double-doubles since Derrick Favors in 2009-10.
Freshman Akai Fleming delivered 12 points for his second consecutive game with 10-plus points.
The Jackets had four players in double digits for the second consecutive game as senior guard Lamar Washington posted 13 points, six rebounds and three assists in his Tech debut. Senior Kowacie Reeves Jr. added 12 points, while junior Baye Ndongo had 8 points and eight rebounds, including four on the offensive glass.
Turnovers plagued both teams in the first half, as Tech and Southeastern had 13 turnovers each. The Jackets were able to knock down just less than 50% of their shots, but went into halftime down only 29-27.
The back-and-forth battle continued into the second half, until the Tech defense tightened up, holding the visiting Lions to only 3 points for nearly 9½ minutes of game time. The Jackets used the momentum gained on the defensive end of the floor to go on a 17-3 scoring run, turning a 43-39 deficit into a 56-46 lead with five minutes to play.
Tech next travels to Georgia at 9 p.m. Friday. The Jackets will be looking to start a season 4-0 for the first time since 2008.