Georgia Tech basketball holds off Southeastern Louisiana, moves to 3-0

Mouhamed Sylla — pictured dunking in Georgia Tech's opener against Maryland Eastern Shore — has posted double-doubles in the Yellow Jackets' three games this season, including game highs in points (16) and rebounds (10) on Monday against Southeastern Louisiana. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

The Jackets, 3-0 for the first time since 2022, used a 17-3 second-half scoring run to establish a 10-point lead with five minutes left and held on from there.

Freshman center Mouhamed Sylla led all scorers with 16 points to go along with a game-best 10 rebounds for his third double-double in as many games. Sylla became the first Tech freshman to record three consecutive double-doubles since Derrick Favors in 2009-10.

Freshman Akai Fleming delivered 12 points for his second consecutive game with 10-plus points.

The Jackets had four players in double digits for the second consecutive game as senior guard Lamar Washington posted 13 points, six rebounds and three assists in his Tech debut. Senior Kowacie Reeves Jr. added 12 points, while junior Baye Ndongo had 8 points and eight rebounds, including four on the offensive glass.

Turnovers plagued both teams in the first half, as Tech and Southeastern had 13 turnovers each. The Jackets were able to knock down just less than 50% of their shots, but went into halftime down only 29-27.