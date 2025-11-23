Georgia stays at No. 4, Georgia Tech falls heading into rivalry week

The loss dropped Georgia Tech from No. 15 to No. 23 in the AP Poll rankings. The Yellow Jackets also saw their ACC championship game hopes take a serious hit. A win would have clinched a spot in the conference title game.
Now, Georgia Tech has to try and get off the mat with Georgia rolling into Atlanta.
The game won’t be played at home for Georgia Tech, with the game moving to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It will be a short week for both teams, with the game being played on Black Friday once again.
Last year’s contest was played in Athens and saw the Yellow Jackets jump out to a 17-0 lead. Georgia rallied to win in eight overtimes, 44-42.
Before Saturday’s loss, Georgia coach Kirby Smart made it known Georgia expects to get Georgia Tech’s best shot and then some this coming week.
“It’s the same amount of time they have, we have,” Smart said. “So I don’t know that it’s an advantage. The advantage, I guess you’re asking about, is you did it before, so repeating the process. But it’s a little different this time for us in terms of timing and everything because we’ve got to go on the road this time.”
Georgia’s chances of making it to the game did take a hit Saturday with Vanderbilt beating Kentucky. The only scenarios in which Georgia can get to Atlanta involve either Texas A&M losing to Texas or Alabama losing to Auburn. Both of those games will be played after Georgia concludes its game against Georgia Tech.
Friday’s game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET game on ABC.
You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings below.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
