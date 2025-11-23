Georgia Bulldogs Georgia stays at No. 4, Georgia Tech falls heading into rivalry week Bulldogs’ one-sided win over Charlotte contrasts with Yellow Jackets’ loss to Pittsburgh. Georgia stayed at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 after a comfortable 35-3 win over Charlotte, but next week's opponent Georgia Tech fell eight spots to No. 23 after a loss at home to Pitt. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Georgia’s opponent heading into the final week of the season did not enjoy a stress-free Saturday, with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets falling, 42-28, at home to Pitt. RELATED Projected CFP rankings: Top teams avoid upsets, Jackets’ loss jumbles ACC The loss dropped Georgia Tech from No. 15 to No. 23 in the AP Poll rankings. The Yellow Jackets also saw their ACC championship game hopes take a serious hit. A win would have clinched a spot in the conference title game. Now, Georgia Tech has to try and get off the mat with Georgia rolling into Atlanta. The game won’t be played at home for Georgia Tech, with the game moving to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It will be a short week for both teams, with the game being played on Black Friday once again.

RELATED ‘It’s going to be a war’: Georgia ready for battle against Georgia Tech Last year’s contest was played in Athens and saw the Yellow Jackets jump out to a 17-0 lead. Georgia rallied to win in eight overtimes, 44-42.

Before Saturday’s loss, Georgia coach Kirby Smart made it known Georgia expects to get Georgia Tech’s best shot and then some this coming week. “It’s the same amount of time they have, we have,” Smart said. “So I don’t know that it’s an advantage. The advantage, I guess you’re asking about, is you did it before, so repeating the process. But it’s a little different this time for us in terms of timing and everything because we’ve got to go on the road this time.” RELATED Kirby Smart on Georgia Tech: ‘I know the brand of football they play’ Georgia will be fully occupied with trying to take down Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs do still have a chance to play back-to-back games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as Georgia is still alive to play in the SEC championship game. Georgia’s chances of making it to the game did take a hit Saturday with Vanderbilt beating Kentucky. The only scenarios in which Georgia can get to Atlanta involve either Texas A&M losing to Texas or Alabama losing to Auburn. Both of those games will be played after Georgia concludes its game against Georgia Tech. Friday’s game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET game on ABC.