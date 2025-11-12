Georgia Bulldogs Gary Stokan: SEC concerns valid, but plenty of season left The CFP selection committee has not factored in schedule strength as much as expected. Georgia running back Nate Frazier celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Starkville, Miss. There has been speculation that Texas Tech could pass Georgia in the College Football Playoff rankings. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Gary Stokan knows the enjoyment — and controversy — that comes with talking about college football. ESPN knows all about that, too, and that’s why there’s a program each week on the network discussing the College Football Playoff rankings.

This, even though Stokan points out “none of it matters right now.” RELATED Gary Stokan: Georgia’s playoff path possibly peachy That should serve as some consolation to SEC fans after hearing speculation that Texas Tech ultimately could pass Georgia in the rankings and seeing the CFP committee keep Indiana over Texas A&M in their rankings. “Everybody gets worked up, and it’s great to talk about college football,” Stokan, president and CEO of Peach Bowl Inc., said. “But it’s when you get to the league championship games that things will truly get granular.” For now, the Aggies have a better schedule strength than the Hoosiers and beat a Top 25 Missouri team on the road by three touchdowns while Indiana needed a last-minute touchdown to beat a Penn State team that has yet to win a Big Ten game and has lost six in a row.

RELATED From 2023: Gary Stokan celebrates 25 years of bringing football to Atlanta Texas Tech jumped Ole Miss in the rankings, too, even though the Rebels were dominant in their 49-0 victory over The Citadel.