UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

Gary Stokan: SEC concerns valid, but plenty of season left

The CFP selection committee has not factored in schedule strength as much as expected.
Georgia running back Nate Frazier celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Starkville, Miss. There has been speculation that Texas Tech could pass Georgia in the College Football Playoff rankings. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia running back Nate Frazier celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Starkville, Miss. There has been speculation that Texas Tech could pass Georgia in the College Football Playoff rankings. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Gary Stokan knows the enjoyment — and controversy — that comes with talking about college football.

ESPN knows all about that, too, and that’s why there’s a program each week on the network discussing the College Football Playoff rankings.

This, even though Stokan points out “none of it matters right now.”

RELATED
Gary Stokan: Georgia’s playoff path possibly peachy

That should serve as some consolation to SEC fans after hearing speculation that Texas Tech ultimately could pass Georgia in the rankings and seeing the CFP committee keep Indiana over Texas A&M in their rankings.

“Everybody gets worked up, and it’s great to talk about college football,” Stokan, president and CEO of Peach Bowl Inc., said. “But it’s when you get to the league championship games that things will truly get granular.”

For now, the Aggies have a better schedule strength than the Hoosiers and beat a Top 25 Missouri team on the road by three touchdowns while Indiana needed a last-minute touchdown to beat a Penn State team that has yet to win a Big Ten game and has lost six in a row.

RELATED
From 2023: Gary Stokan celebrates 25 years of bringing football to Atlanta

Texas Tech jumped Ole Miss in the rankings, too, even though the Rebels were dominant in their 49-0 victory over The Citadel.

“The reason Ole Miss dropped and Texas Tech moved up is Texas Tech beat BYU and Ole Miss played The Citadel,” Stokan said. “So, it just depends on who you play that week.”

Stokan pointed out one advantage SEC programs have over teams in other conferences is there are still a lot of matchups between two ranked teams.

RELATED
Second CFP rankings bring SEC respect, schedule strength into question

“If Georgia beats Texas, and Alabama beats Oklahoma, you could put the Georgia and Alabama resumes up against the resumes of Ohio State and Indiana,” Stokan said. “Indiana has two games left, and neither of those teams are ranked.”

Stokan said it comes down to the fact there are so many games left to be played before the final rankings come out.

“You’ve got to let the season play out,” Stokan said. “Georgia Tech plays Pitt, and Georgia plays Texas and Georgia Tech, and then Texas A&M still has South Carolina and Texas and then this Saturday, Notre Dame plays Pitt. There’s a lot of football left.”

About the Author

Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

More Stories

The Latest

SPORTS-FBC-TEXAS-MANNING-GET
OPINION

Arch Manning’s HS coach has intriguing perspective on his UGA recruitment

1h ago

For Georgia’s growing number of Texas players, Saturday carries extra weight

2h ago

Second CFP rankings bring SEC respect, schedule strength into question

Keep Reading

Updated College Football Playoff rankings confirm Georgia-Texas as top-10 battle

Second CFP rankings bring SEC respect, schedule strength into question

Eli Drinkwitz critiques selection process amid ‘Playoff or bust’ culture

Featured

ossoff AI
OPINON

Murphy: Jon Ossoff warned about deepfakes. Now he is one.

President of Atlanta Fed Raphael Bostic announces retirement

1h ago

Savannah ditched 2 marathons. Can shorter race find Peachtree-like success?