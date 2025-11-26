AJC Varsity Gainesville AD says GHSA ruling on suspensions ‘sending a dangerous message’ The suspensions resulted from an altercation in Friday night’s game. Gainesville is scheduled to play at Hughes on Friday night in the Class 5A quarterfinals. (Jason Getz/AJC 2021)

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Gainesville athletic director Adam Lindsey, who helped argue his football team’s appeal on Tuesday of 39 player suspensions from last week’s 42-0 victory over Brunswick. This interview was the basis for an AJC Varsity story that ran Tuesday reporting that Gainesville will consider legal recourse to the suspensions. The GHSA reinstated four players on appeal Tuesday. The suspensions resulted from an altercation in Friday night’s game. Brunswick had 41 players suspended and was banned from the 2026 postseason.

1. What's your reaction to the GHSA's decision Tuesday to reinstate four players but leave 35 suspended? "Obviously we're disappointed. We really felt like this was a great opportunity for that group (the GHSA's board of trustees) to take a common-sense approach to the ruling and to the bylaw they're trying to invoke. We pointed out that nowhere in the bylaws does it say that if you step on the field that you're immediately ejected. The GHSA is trying to make it a thing while also sending a dangerous message. If you're getting beat and you want to make sure the other team doesn't make it, start a fight and you'll both be done. That was a clear message they sent by the original ruling. We're very concerned about the repercussions of that." Note: GHSA bylaws lead: "All players who are involved in a fight and any substitutes who leave the bench area during a fight or potential fight and are ejected from the current contest, will be subject to the sit-out rule." Lindsey pointed out that game officials did not eject any Gainesville players. He argues that since they were not ejected, they are not automatically subject to the sit-out rule and should be considered for reinstatement.

2. How would you suggest that the GHSA change the rules or interpret them in the future to handle these cases better?