Sports Family, food and football: Continuing the tradition of giving thanks A tradition started by the iconic AJC writer Furman Bisher goes on ... Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, partly because of the dinner spread, and the family time.

It’s my first Thanksgiving at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and I’m told there’s a tradition of writing a column on being thankful. I’ve written holiday pieces in the past, but learning about the distinguished tradition started at the AJC by the iconic great Furman Bisher, it’s an even bigger honor and privilege.

Let me state this for the record: Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. When I was growing up in Detroit, late November usually marked the point when the air outside got a little crisper, the skies were gray and I could start wearing sweaters. Oh, and the food. There’s not another holiday that rivals the spread for Thanksgiving dinner. Yes, the macaroni and cheese is the star of the show, with the dressing, collard greens and sweet potato pie nominated for best supporting roles. Then, there’s the football.

Watching the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving was must-see TV — if, for no other reason, than simply being the football folly on a national stage and finding a new way to lose. When the Lions game ended, it was time for dinner.