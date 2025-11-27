Family, food and football: Continuing the tradition of giving thanks

It’s my first Thanksgiving at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and I’m told there’s a tradition of writing a column on being thankful.
I’ve written holiday pieces in the past, but learning about the distinguished tradition started at the AJC by the iconic great Furman Bisher, it’s an even bigger honor and privilege.
Let me state this for the record: Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays.
When I was growing up in Detroit, late November usually marked the point when the air outside got a little crisper, the skies were gray and I could start wearing sweaters.
Oh, and the food. There’s not another holiday that rivals the spread for Thanksgiving dinner. Yes, the macaroni and cheese is the star of the show, with the dressing, collard greens and sweet potato pie nominated for best supporting roles.
Then, there’s the football.
Watching the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving was must-see TV — if, for no other reason, than simply being the football folly on a national stage and finding a new way to lose. When the Lions game ended, it was time for dinner.
Everything was like clockwork.
This year, things are different. November in Atlanta has meant short sleeves and 70-plus degrees. Gray skies have given way to radiant sunshine and smiles, along with new opportunities for me at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
I have the privilege of writing about giving thanks. Here’s my first foray:
I’m thankful for …
... for my wonderful wife. Our 24th anniversary is Dec. 1, and I’m proud to say that my life wouldn’t be the same without her love and support. I like to quote one of my favorite Sade lyrics: “If I tell you how I feel, will you keep on bringing out the best in me?” She continually does that, for almost a quarter-century.
... a superb support system in Georgia, both at the AJC and in the Atlanta area. Southern hospitality isn’t just some made-up motto; it’s been the bedrock of my time here so far. Everyone has been so welcoming, offering a restaurant recommendation, something to see or do or just a simple welcome to Atlanta.
... longtime friends. Part of my support system here has been a collection of friends from my alma maters, Renaissance High School in Detroit and the University of Michigan. Time and distance haven’t eroded those bonds, and reacquainting with the adult versions of those friends has been a joy.
... balance in life. There are good days and not-so-good days, but very rarely are there bad days. That’s a blessing in itself, and being able to appreciate the good days because of the others keeps me grounded. For every challenge in the daily grind, there’s a cup of coffee that grounds me enough to figure a way through it.
... health and wellness. At my age, I still manage to make my way around the tennis court, and I’ve added pickleball to the sports resume. Luckily, Atlanta is a hotbed for both sports, and I’ve found ALTA teams and groups at the YMCA and at a park in East Point, so I get to play regularly. I’m in good health, and physically, I don’t feel the aches and pains of some people my age — and sometimes, I even feel like half my age. For that, I’m grateful.
... the Atlanta sports scene. It’s taking some time to get used to it, but as I’ve written before, there are some parallels to the Detroit sports teams. From many of the readers and sports fans I’ve met, there’s a love for the sports teams, but the expectations for the pro teams have been so low for so long, there’s a level of malaise. Believe me, it gets better. No, really, it does.
... family time. With my two youngest children in college, I don’t see them as much, but the holidays bring more opportunity to pour into them. There’s time to talk about life and to guide their futures. There’s time to listen and understand the challenges they face in a time of social media and peer pressure that I didn’t experience. There’s time to spend with my mother and to thank her for all that she did to raise me and my brothers.
... for our readers. Many of you have reached out and welcomed me to Atlanta and offered suggestions and feedback to help make us a better AJC Sports section. Keep doing that. We’re not perfect, but every day is an opportunity to get closer to it. And I’m thankful for it all.
Rod Beard is the Senior Sports Editor for pro sports at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joining the team after 20-plus years at The Detroit News, where he was a beat writer for the Pistons for seven years, after five years covering the Michigan men's basketball team.
