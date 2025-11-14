Falcons’ D.J. Williams shuts down talk of Penix Jr. lacking support

Williams believes that’s a good trait.

“I think all great athletes are,” Williams said. “I love to watch documentaries and study people. A lot of these, you know, great athletes, I bring up Kobe (Bryant). You talk about Kobe. He was hard on himself. Michael Jordan was hard on himself. Everybody saw the (“Last Dance”) documentary. So, all these great athletes have the same trait, one common trait. They’re all hard on themselves.”

Morris is hoping that other players step up to help Penix, who’s 4-7 as a starter.

“So, it’s a fine line, obviously, because you’re gifted so much talent,” Williams said. “You expect a lot out of yourself. So, I understand where he’s coming from that standpoint. So, it’s a fine balance.”

Penix is coming off his lowest completion percentage game (42.9%) on 12 of 28 passing against the Colts. There were some drops and some missed passes.

“Just getting back to the fundamentals,” Williams said about Penix’s accuracy. “At the end of the day, you harp on the fundamentals. I always like to say, like Kobe would always say, don’t get bored with the boring (stuff). It’s just part of just going back to … football is all about fundamentals.”

Penix has also had footwork issues.

“Yeah, we address it no matter what,” Williams said. “I always like to say, like, we’re not result-based. I mean, some of his best throws, sometimes I’m going to find something to coach. I’m going to find something to nitpick.”

Williams believes Penix is making some nice strides as well.

“The situational football stuff has been great,” Williams said. “You’ve seen him make great decisions on certain checkdowns. You saw the first touchdown of the year, right? I mean, obviously, we all seen in college, like, he’s a guy who wants to push the ball downfield and do things, but for him to do that in that game was big.”

The first touchdown of the year was a check-down to running back Bijan Robinson that went for a 50-yard touchdown when the Bucs took away the deep pass.

Williams insisted that Penix has plenty of support and is getting coached hard.

“It’s just little things like that you just constantly harp on and just taking it day by day,” Williams said. “Obviously, we have other stuff that we keep in-house that we harp on every single day. But for the most part … we’re not results-based. Like, no matter what, after a win, we talk about the same things after a loss.”

Williams believes that’s a good trait.

“I think all great athletes are,” Williams said. “I love to watch documentaries and study people. A lot of these, you know, great athletes, I bring up Kobe (Bryant). You talk about Kobe. He was hard on himself. Michael Jordan was hard on himself. Everybody saw the (“Last Dance”) documentary. So, all these great athletes have the same trait, one common trait. They’re all hard on themselves.”

Morris is hoping that other players step up to help Penix, who’s 4-7 as a starter.

“So, it’s a fine line, obviously, because you’re gifted so much talent,” Williams said. “You expect a lot out of yourself. So, I understand where he’s coming from that standpoint. So, it’s a fine balance.”

Penix is coming off his lowest completion percentage game (42.9%) on 12 of 28 passing against the Colts. There were some drops and some missed passes.

“Just getting back to the fundamentals,” Williams said about Penix’s accuracy. “At the end of the day, you harp on the fundamentals. I always like to say, like Kobe would always say, don’t get bored with the boring (stuff). It’s just part of just going back to … football is all about fundamentals.”

Penix has also had footwork issues.

“Yeah, we address it no matter what,” Williams said. “I always like to say, like, we’re not result-based. I mean, some of his best throws, sometimes I’m going to find something to coach. I’m going to find something to nitpick.”

Williams believes Penix is making some nice strides as well.

“The situational football stuff has been great,” Williams said. “You’ve seen him make great decisions on certain checkdowns. You saw the first touchdown of the year, right? I mean, obviously, we all seen in college, like, he’s a guy who wants to push the ball downfield and do things, but for him to do that in that game was big.”

The first touchdown of the year was a check-down to running back Bijan Robinson that went for a 50-yard touchdown when the Bucs took away the deep pass.

Williams insisted that Penix has plenty of support and is getting coached hard.