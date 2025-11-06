State Sports Report Expectations high again for Emory Basketball Eagles have 12 players returning from last season and will start ranked No. 3 in the country. Emory's Jair Knight averaged 18.6 points and 6.8 rebounds as a junior. He enters the 2025-26 season as a preseason All-America. (Courtesy of Emory University)

High academic standards are unquestioned at Emory University. High standards are also expected for the school’s basketball team. The Eagles, who play at the non-scholarship NCAA Division III, have been to the national tournament in 11 of the past 12 seasons, including a stretch of 10 consecutive seasons. They have won 345 games over the past 20 seasons.

Emory finished 23-6 last season — its ninth 20-win season under coach Jason Zimmerman — and reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Championships. It spent some time ranked No. 1 and finished No. 5 in the final rankings. Expectations are high again this year. Emory has 12 players returning from last year’s team and will start the season ranked No. 3 in the country, the program’s highest preseason ranking. “We take great pride in trying to chase excellence,” said Zimmerman, now in his 19th season as head coach. “With that comes the pressure to continue chasing that and to be able to do it. The real story behind it is we have really good players, we have a really good staff and we have great continuity with that.” Emory has an exhibition game at home at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Augusta and opens the regular season Saturday at Piedmont. The Eagles won’t play a home game until they host Bates, Maryville and Hampden-Sydney in the Emory Holiday Classic, Dec. 29-30, at the Woodruff PE Center Arena.

Emory graduated three players, didn’t lose anyone in the portal and didn’t bring in new transfers. Two of the starters they return are preseason All-American selections — Jair Knight and Ben Pearce — and each has a chance to break the school scoring record.

Knight, a 6-foot-2 senior from Elyria, Ohio, was a D3 All-American and first-team All-Region choice last year. He led the team in scoring (18.6 points) and averaged 6.8 rebounds. His 550 points was the fifth-most in a single season in team history. Ben Pearce averaged 16.7 points and 5.4 assists for Emory as a junior in 2024-25. (Courtesy of Emory University) Pearce, a 6-1 guard from Tuckahoe, New York, averaged 16.7 points, 5.4 assists and shot 36.9% on 3-pointers last year.He became the fastest player in program history to reach 1,000 career points and was named second-team All-Region. “Having those two guys back is a tremendous foundation for us,” Zimmerman said. Others expected to contribute include senior John Coppolino IV, juniors A.J. Harris and 6-foot-9 Ethan Fauss, and sophomore Mario Awasum. Harris averaged 13.7 points and 5.2 rebounds last season.