Georgia Tech 2 million viewers watch Georgia Tech’s loss to Pittsburgh The large TV audience this season is positive news for Tech as it relates to the ACC’s revenue-distribution model, which is based on viewership. Georgia Tech fans cheer before the final regular-season home game against Pittsburgh at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

According to ESPN, 2 million viewers tuned in Saturday to watch No. 16 Georgia Tech lose 42-28 to Pittsburgh at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Yellow Jackets (9-2) fell behind 28-0 in a game televised by ESPN that kicked off at 7 p.m. Tech rallied to get within 35-28 before the Panthers scored a late touchdown to put the game away.

Seven of Tech’s 11 games this season have been televised by an ESPN network, and the reported numbers for those contests have given Tech an average of 2.33 million viewers and a total of 16.3 million. Viewership numbers for Tech’s games against Gardner-Webb (ACC Network Extra), Temple (The CW), Virginia Tech (ACC Network) and Boston College (ACC Network) have not been made publicly available. RELATED Georgia Tech kicker Aidan Birr is a Lou Groza Award finalist On Nov. 1, 604,000 viewers tuned in to see North Carolina State beat Tech, then ranked No. 8 and undefeated, according to ESPN. That number made Tech-NCSU the seventh-highest watched Saturday game on ESPN2 at the time and the highest since Oct. 11. On Oct. 25, ESPN reported that 1.3 million viewers tuned in to watch Tech beat Syracuse 41-16. On Sept. 27, ESPN reported that 1.9 million viewers saw the Jackets knock off Wake Forest 30-29 in overtime. That matchup was the 10th-most-viewed college football game of that day. On Sept. 13, ESPN reported that 4.8 million viewers watched Tech beat Clemson at Bobby Dodd Stadium, a game televised live by ESPN. The Jackets won on a 55-yard field goal by Aidan Birr as time expired.

On Aug. 29, ESPN reported 3.7 million viewers tuned in to Tech’s win at Colorado, a game also televised live by ESPN. The Jackets won that contest 27-20 after quarterback Haynes King’s 45-yard touchdown run with a little more than a minute left in the fourth quarter.