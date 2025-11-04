Ken Sugiura 4 takeaways from No. 23 Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 4 Georgia Georgia Tech’s defense played better than it has in awhile, but it wasn’t enough.

Immediate observations from No. 23 Georgia Tech’s 16-9 loss to No. 4 Georgia on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Improved showing by Tech’s defense Georgia Tech’s defense gave the Jackets a chance. After N.C. State, Boston College and Pitt trampled the Jackets in their three previous game, Tech’s defensive unit gave a far better account of itself Saturday.

The defensive game plan of defensive coordinator Blake Gideon held Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton in check. The Heisman Trophy candidate finished the game 11-for-21 passing for 70 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. It was his fewest passing yards and lowest completion percentage of the season (52.4%). RELATED Georgia tops Georgia Tech in defensive battle for 8th straight win in rivalry It seemed telling that, on a third-and-10 to open the fourth quarter, Georgia called for a quarterback keeper to set up a field goal (a successful attempt by Peyton Woodring for a 16-6 lead) rather than a more aggressive play call to try to convert it and keep the drive going. After allowing an average of 510.7 yards per game in its past three games, Tech held Georgia to a season-low 260 yards Friday, well below the Bulldogs’ season average of 430.3 yards per game. Game-changing penalty The play of the game might have been the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on right guard Keylan Rutledge on Tech’s fourth-quarter drive when it trailed 16-6.

On a third-and-2 from the Georgia 31-yard line, running back Jamal Haynes took a toss and ran for the marker, coming up short. At the end of the play, Rutledge bumped a Bulldogs defender, quite arguably not a contact rising to the level of a penalty.

RELATED UGA-Georgia Tech live updates: Bulldogs hold on for one-score win Instead of a fourth-and-2 from the Georgia 31-yard line — for which Tech could have kicked a field goal to cut the lead to 16-9, or gone for it on fourth down — the Jackets had a third-and-17 from the Georgia 46, which they failed to convert. Still down two possessions, Tech punted and gave Georgia the ball with 10:25 left. The Jackets didn’t get the ball back until 6:06 remained, which proved not enough time for two scores. Starring roles The best player in the first half was Georgia running back Nate Frazier, who gained 97 yards on 11 carries. He exceeded Tech’s total offense for the first half (87 yards) by himself. Running with quickness and fight, Frazier broke tackles for big gainers and was an engine in the Bulldogs’ three scoring drives in the half. RELATED 3 years after shooting, linebacker E.J. Lightsey thrives at Georgia Tech With his production, UGA coach Kirby Smart was quite happy to feed him the ball. His first-half rushing yardage was more than he gained in all but one of his previous 10 games this season.