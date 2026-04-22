Sports Georgia Tech baseball run-rules Georgia in top-5 matchup at Truist Park Yellow Jackets blow out Bulldogs, 14-4. 1 / 16 Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey (25) waves to fans after their win against Georgia in a NCAA baseball game at Truist Park, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 14-4. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Jack Leo Updated 20 minutes ago Share

Georgia Tech baseball planted its flag in the heart of the state Tuesday night, run-ruling Georgia 14-4 at Truist Park. The No. 3-ranked Yellow Jackets (33-7, 16-5 ACC) flew around the base paths all night, totaling 14 hits and seven walks against six UGA pitchers. Tech scored in five of its six innings at the plate, including a five-run fifth inning before an estimated crowd of 20,000.

“It’s a big deal for college baseball, bringing together this many people to watch it,“ Georgia Tech coach James Ramsey said. ”And I’m glad that our group could showcase.” The Yellow Jackets took the 10-run lead needed to put the run rule in effect in the bottom of the sixth. Drew Burress plated the game’s final two runs on a single up the middle, his fourth hit of the day. Burress led Tech’s offense, going 4-for-4 with three RBI, a walk and a stolen base. Jarren Advincula added three RBI of his own on a pair of singles. Ryan Zuckerman sparked Tech’s explosive fifth inning with a two-run homer on the first pitch he saw. The Yellow Jackets loaded the bases on a single and two walks before Advincula poked a two-run single into right field.

Vahn Lackey plated Burress on a sacrifice fly to take a 12-4 advantage into the sixth inning.

“We talk about just having good at-bats,” Ramsey said. “I mean, getting back to our core of who we know we are, and first inning, you have three straight two-strike hits. “Second inning, there’s two outs, nobody on. We’re able to score and scratch.” The five-run frame came at a great time for the Yellow Jackets, who had just surrendered back-to-back home runs in the top of the fifth. The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (32-10, 13-5 SEC) had just revived its half of the bipartisan crowd when Tech punched back. Carson Ballard picked up his fifth win of the year for Georgia Tech. The Alpharetta product allowed four earned runs on eight hits and two walks, striking out four in 4-1/3 innings. Georgia Tech scattered 10 UGA hits, stranding eight runners on base. Georgia scored all four of its runs on three homers.