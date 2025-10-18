UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

UGA student misses $400K GameDay kick — but hits off-air attempt for $100K

ESPN’s College GameDay is in Athens for the UGA-Ole Miss game.
A bird's eye view of the ESPN College GameDay setup.
A bird's eye view of the ESPN College GameDay setup.
By
46 minutes ago

University of Georgia student Ben Guymon missed his field goal attempt during Saturday’s broadcast of College GameDay in Athens.

But GameDay host Pat McAfee let him redeem himself during a commercial break.

Guymon, a psychology major at UGA, was selected as the participant for the weekly kicking contest on ESPN’s traveling show. After financial additional financial commitments from McAfee and guest artist Jelly Roll his kick attempt would’ve earned him $400,000.

RELATED
Sanford Stadium playing surface to display Delta logo beginning Saturday

The student notably removed his shoes for the attempt.

His on-air attempt had the distance but missed the uprights to the left.

According to College GameDay’s social media, McAfee offered Guymon a redemption kick worth $100K, which he made, during the commercial break.

Former UGA kicker Rodridgo Blankenship was a surprise guest brought out to kick the charity portion of the contest after Jelly Roll’s attempt missed wide left. Blankenship’s field goal, which he made easily, was worth $600,000 after host contributions. The money will be donated to an Athens-area charity, according to the show.

About the Author

Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.

More Stories

The Latest

Georgia football Delta

Sanford Stadium playing surface to display Delta logo beginning Saturday

FROMfunction toUpperCase() { [native code] } logo

Things to know: Georgia-Ole Miss game test of top teams

Georgia players share what Kirby Smart is really like on the sidelines of a game

Keep Reading

Georgia was lucky, then good in victory at Auburn

Georgia players share what Kirby Smart is really like on the sidelines of a game

‘College GameDay’ to be in Athens for Georgia-Ole Miss

Featured

no kings rally atlanta

Thousands gather at Atlanta Civic Center for ‘No Kings’ rally, march

1h ago
OPINION

Herschel Walker and Bill White bid Buckhead goodbye

Delta fans line up to buy vintage airline merch at this monthly event