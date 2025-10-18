UGA student misses $400K GameDay kick — but hits off-air attempt for $100K

ESPN’s College GameDay is in Athens for the UGA-Ole Miss game.

But GameDay host Pat McAfee let him redeem himself during a commercial break.

University of Georgia student Ben Guymon missed his field goal attempt during Saturday’s broadcast of College GameDay in Athens .

Guymon, a psychology major at UGA, was selected as the participant for the weekly kicking contest on ESPN’s traveling show. After financial additional financial commitments from McAfee and guest artist Jelly Roll his kick attempt would’ve earned him $400,000.

The student notably removed his shoes for the attempt.

His on-air attempt had the distance but missed the uprights to the left.

According to College GameDay’s social media, McAfee offered Guymon a redemption kick worth $100K, which he made, during the commercial break.