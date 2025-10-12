‘College GameDay’ to be in Athens for Georgia-Ole Miss

Georgia fans cheer during the ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast before the Georgia-Tennessee game in Athens in 2022. Saturday's Ole Miss-Georgia game will be the 11th time UGA has hosted the popular pregame show. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2022)

ESPN pregame show includes former Alabama coach Nick Saban, who knows his former assistants Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin well.

ESPN pregame show includes former Alabama coach Nick Saban, who knows his former assistants Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin well.

The popular pregame show announced it will be at Georgia for Saturday’s game against No. 4 Ole Miss.

The popular pregame show announced it will be at Georgia for Saturday’s game against No. 4 Ole Miss.

ATHENS — For the first time this season, ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be headed to Athens.

Both teams won Saturday, though it was far from a great showing by either side.

Ole Miss held off a late rally from Washington State to remain unbeaten with a 24-21 victory. The Rebels were coming off an off week. The game against Georgia will be the first SEC game of October for Ole Miss.

Georgia will be playing its fourth consecutive SEC foe when it welcomes the Rebels to Sanford Stadium. Georgia began the run with a loss to Alabama before beating Kentucky and Auburn.