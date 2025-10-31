Georgia Bulldogs UGA, Georgia Tech football games may be unavailable on YouTube TV this weekend Disney pulls ABC, ESPN and more from YouTube TV as content talks break down. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts to a play during the second half against Alabama at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 27, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Georgia lost 24-21 to Alabama. (Jason Getz / AJC)

YouTube TV viewers no longer can see Disney channels including ABC and ESPN after the two sides failed to agree on a new content distribution deal. Other channels that vanished from Google’s pay TV platform include the Disney Channel, FX and Nat Geo.

Google’s pay TV platform said in a blog post late Thursday that Disney had followed through on a threat to suspend its content amid the negotiations. The breakdown could impact coverage of some college football games Saturday, as well as NBA, NFL and NHL games. The Georgia-Florida football game will be broadcast at 3:30 p.m. on ABC, while the Georgia Tech-NC State game will be at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2. YouTube is the largest internet TV provider in the U.S. with more than 9 million subscribers. Hulu, owned by Disney, is next, with about half that many subscribers.

Viewers have become aware of the dispute in recent weeks because of warnings being scrolled across their screens.