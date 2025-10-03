Things to know: Georgia football looks for growth against Kentucky

Georgia wide receiver Talyn Taylor drops a pass during the third quarter against Alabama at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 27, 2025, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Those growing pains were evident in the 24-21 loss to Alabama on Saturday when freshman receiver Talyn Taylor dropped a sure-fire touchdown pass and freshmen offensive linemen Juan Gaston and Dontrell Glover faltered on a pivotal fourth-and-1 play that could have produced a go-ahead touchdown.

Those growing pains were evident in the 24-21 loss to Alabama on Saturday when freshman receiver Talyn Taylor dropped a sure-fire touchdown pass and freshmen offensive linemen Juan Gaston and Dontrell Glover faltered on a pivotal fourth-and-1 play that could have produced a go-ahead touchdown.

ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart told everyone who would listen that this would be a young Georgia football team, with 54% of its roster made up of first- or second-year players.

The No. 12-ranked Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1 SEC) are hoping those costly lessons translate to valuable experience as the season progresses with a home game at noon Saturday against Kentucky.

“You show confidence in them, you love on them, you discipline them,” Smart said at his news conference this week, asked how he prevents young players from hanging their heads after costly in-game mistakes. “You grow them.”

Georgia, in a roster reload after 13 players from last season’s team were selected in the NFL draft and other would-be starters and contributors left via the transfer portal, has no choice but to make the best with what it has.