Things to know: Georgia creates challenges for Ole Miss

Kiffin understands the game day atmosphere will be amplified from what either one of the Ole Miss quarterbacks – projected starter Trinidad Chambliss and Austin Simmons – have experienced in their young careers.
“We had the Kentucky (game), but this is another level, especially with (College) GameDay being there and how the crowd will be,” Kiffin said. “So, you have to block out the noise and really stay focused on what we have to do, which is play really well, take care of the ball better than we did a week ago and let players make plays by doing your job and not trying to do too much when you get in those environments.”
Ole Miss enters the game at Georgia coming off a 24-21 home win over Washington State that left Kiffin unimpressed, to the extent the team did not sing together in the locker room after the win, as is customary and a game ball commemorating his 50th win as the Rebels’ head coach was not presented.
”Really made the locker room feel like they didn’t win the game,” Kiffin said, per TheRebelWalk.com. “Didn’t sing. We didn’t coach and play and earn the right to enjoy that win.”
Ole Miss enters the game at Georgia coming off a 24-21 home win over Washington State that left Kiffin unimpressed, to the extent the team did not sing together in the locker room after the win, as is customary and a game ball commemorating his 50th win as the Rebels’ head coach was not presented.
”Really made the locker room feel like they didn’t win the game,” Kiffin said, per TheRebelWalk.com. “Didn’t sing. We didn’t coach and play and earn the right to enjoy that win.”
• When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday
• Where: Sanford Stadium, (capacity 93,033).
• Rankings and records: No. 9 Georgia (5-1, 3-1 SEC); No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0)
• TV/radio: ABC/Georgia Bulldog Sports Network and SiriusXM 84
• Weather: Sunny with an afternoon high of 79 degrees and an evening low of 60
• Series: Georgia leads 33-13-1. Ole Miss won in Oxford last season, 28-10.
• Key injuries: Georgia –SS Kyron Jones (foot) is out; WR Talyn Taylor (upper body) is out; TE Ethan Barbour (ankle) is out; OT Earnest Greene lll (back) is probable; OL Juan Gaston (ankle) is probable. Ole Miss – RB Logan Diggs is questionable; FS Ladarian Clardy is questionable, WR Devin Price is questionable.
• Last meeting: Georgia opened last season’s game with a 7-0 lead after starting Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart threw an interception on the third play of the game as Nate Frazier cashed in with a 2-yard run. The Rebels, however, largely controlled the action thereafter, leading 16-7 at halftime en route to a 28-10 win that featured five field goals and two touchdowns, including one that was followed by an unsuccessful 2-point conversion.
• Betting line: Georgia opened as a 6.5-point favorite, and the line increase to 7.5 points.
• Tickets: The game is sold out. Tickets on the secondary market having been selling this week over face value, starting at $192 in the upper level and $286 each in the lower deck.
• When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday
• Where: Sanford Stadium, (capacity 93,033).
• Rankings and records: No. 9 Georgia (5-1, 3-1 SEC); No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0)
• TV/radio: ABC/Georgia Bulldog Sports Network and SiriusXM 84
• Weather: Sunny with an afternoon high of 79 degrees and an evening low of 60
• Series: Georgia leads 33-13-1. Ole Miss won in Oxford last season, 28-10.
• Key injuries: Georgia –SS Kyron Jones (foot) is out; WR Talyn Taylor (upper body) is out; TE Ethan Barbour (ankle) is out; OT Earnest Greene lll (back) is probable; OL Juan Gaston (ankle) is probable. Ole Miss – RB Logan Diggs is questionable; FS Ladarian Clardy is questionable, WR Devin Price is questionable.
• Last meeting: Georgia opened last season’s game with a 7-0 lead after starting Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart threw an interception on the third play of the game as Nate Frazier cashed in with a 2-yard run. The Rebels, however, largely controlled the action thereafter, leading 16-7 at halftime en route to a 28-10 win that featured five field goals and two touchdowns, including one that was followed by an unsuccessful 2-point conversion.
• Betting line: Georgia opened as a 6.5-point favorite, and the line increase to 7.5 points.
• Tickets: The game is sold out. Tickets on the secondary market having been selling this week over face value, starting at $192 in the upper level and $286 each in the lower deck.