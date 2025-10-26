Atlanta Hawks The good, the bad, the ugly: Hawks searching for consistency with injuries to key players Young players have gotten key development minutes, but it’s been difficult for the Hawks to find cohesion with constantly-changing lineups. The Atlanta Hawks have struggled to find consistency and cohesion with injuries to three of their key players early in the NBA season. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Three games into the new NBA season and the Hawks already have to figure out how to operate when not at full strength. In back-to-back games, injuries have hampered the Hawks’ ability to test the lineups and rotations they think can lead to success.

On Saturday, the Hawks faced the reigning NBA champion Thunder without Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson and Kristaps Porzingis. Without them, the Hawks had very little room for error and the mistakes piled up in the second half. Here is the good, the bad and the ugly in the Hawks' 117-100 loss to the Thunder on Saturday at State Farm Arena. RELATED Short-handed Hawks collapse on second night of back-to-back games The good: Without Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson and Kristaps Porzingis, the Hawks continued to get some crucial development minutes for their young players early in the season. Hawks rookie center Asa Newell built on his performance from Friday night in Orlando. He connected on each of his first three 3-point attempts on Saturday, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes.

“I think he’s worked at that, and I think guys find that corner 3, for a player that coming out of college hasn’t taken a lot of 3s, that’s a good place to begin to build your confidence,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “And you can see that happening. I think, as much as anything, too, his instincts for the ball are really good.”

RELATED Hawks rookie Asa Newell capitalizing on teammates' trust Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye started the game in place of Johnson, putting together another solid all-around performance. Gueye scored 11 points, had six rebounds, two assists and two blocks. "Those are the silver linings when you're missing guys," Snyder said. "It's a tough hill to climb, but again, having younger players have a chance to develop in competitive situations against the world champs, you can take from that." The bad: Hawks wing Luke Kennard hasn't gotten off to the best of starts. The 29-year-old, though, has been adjusting to the expanded role that the team has asked of him. With the team deploying a ballhandler by committee to backup point guard minutes, Kennard has ended up passing up shots to find better looks for his new teammates. Through the first three games, Kennard has shot 22% from 3 on three attempts per game.