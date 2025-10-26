Falcons Logo
Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr., WR Drake London inactive vs. Dolphins

Veteran QB Kirk Cousins will get his first start of the season.
Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. — pictured speaking to reporters after the Oct. 19 game against the 49ers — suffered a bone bruise against San Francisco and will miss Sunday's game vs. Miami. (Kelley L Cox/AP)
16 minutes ago

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who suffered a bone bruise in his left knee in the last outing against the 49ers, was declared inactive for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Wide receiver Drake London (hip) was also declared inactive.

Other inactives include outside linebacker Jalon Walker, nickel back Billy Bowman Jr., tackle Michael Jerrell, defensive tackle LaCale London and defensive tackle Zach Harrison.

Kirk Cousins will start at quarterback for the Falcons. He played late in the 30-0 loss to the Panthers on Sept. 21. He started 14 games last season and posted a 7-7 mark before being benched.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

