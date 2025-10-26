Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr., WR Drake London inactive vs. Dolphins

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who suffered a bone bruise in his left knee in the last outing against the 49ers, was declared inactive for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.
Wide receiver Drake London (hip) was also declared inactive.
Other inactives include outside linebacker Jalon Walker, nickel back Billy Bowman Jr., tackle Michael Jerrell, defensive tackle LaCale London and defensive tackle Zach Harrison.
Kirk Cousins will start at quarterback for the Falcons. He played late in the 30-0 loss to the Panthers on Sept. 21. He started 14 games last season and posted a 7-7 mark before being benched.