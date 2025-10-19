‘SNF’ trailer features Kenan Thompson and his fantasy football dilemma

Falcons fan Kenan Thompson has a "Sunday Night Football" dilemma in this trailer for "Sunday Night Football": Does he start Bijan Robinson or Christian McCaffrey on his fantasy team? (Courtesy of NBC Universal)

Does the longtime ‘SNL’ cast member play the Falcons’ Bijan Robinson or the 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey?

How did he get both of them on his team?

“Oh man, here we go again,” Thompson says. “Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey, two of the greatest running backs in all of football. How in the name of LaDainian Tomlinson did I wind up with both of these ballers on my fantasy football team.”

Falcons fan and “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson did the opening tease to the game with the 49ers, set for 8:20 Sunday night on “Sunday Night Football” in Santa Clara, California.

“Look, it’s a long story,” Thompson said. “I’m in a Brazilian keeper league, with a triple human snake draft.”

Thompson explains his weekly dilemma.

“Every week, I come up with the same decision,” Thompson says. “I’m starting them both. Come on man, it’s fantasy football. Either way, Keenan’s Midnight Riders are about to go off.

“Falcons, 49ers on Sunday night football, baby. Go get ’em, boys.”