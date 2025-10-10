Savannah Bananas heading to two SEC football stadiums in 2026

Savannah Bananas Ryan Cox (6) and Jackson Olson (8) perform a dance during a baseball game against the Party Animals Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Truist Park. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)

Banana Ball also will return to Truist Park in Atlanta.

Banana Ball also will return to Truist Park in Atlanta.

The Savannah Bananas announced their 2026 schedule, along with an expansion of the Banana Ball league to add two teams, on Thursday.

Among the several football stadiums announced as venues were two in the Southeastern Conference: Kyle Field, home of Texas A&M, and Neyland Stadium, home of Tennessee.