Savannah Bananas heading to two SEC football stadiums in 2026

Banana Ball also will return to Truist Park in Atlanta.
Savannah Bananas Ryan Cox (6) and Jackson Olson (8) perform a dance during a baseball game against the Party Animals Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Truist Park. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)
The Savannah Bananas announced their 2026 schedule, along with an expansion of the Banana Ball league to add two teams, on Thursday.

Among the several football stadiums announced as venues were two in the Southeastern Conference: Kyle Field, home of Texas A&M, and Neyland Stadium, home of Tennessee.

The Bananas will also play at the home football fields of Florida State, Oregon, Nebraska, North Carolina, Boise State and Iowa.

Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots, and Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints, are the two NFL stadiums hosting Banana Ball in 2026.

Among the several MLB stadiums in the lineup, Truist Park will host the Bananas May 8-10.

To see the full 2026 Banana Ball schedule, go to https://thesavannahbananas.com/schedule/

Fans light the ball park with cell phone flashlights during a Savannah Bananas baseball game Saturday, March 29, 2025 at Truist Park. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

