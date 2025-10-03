AJC Varsity Ronald Bradley, state’s winningest basketball coach, remembered as a pioneer ‘Everybody else was just a painter. He was Picasso.’ Coach Ronald Bradley stands in the middle of the 1964 Newton County High Schoo championship team. (T. Levette Bagwell/Staff)

Ronald Bradley won more games than any other high school basketball coach in Georgia history, but that’s hardly the scope of his influence. “He was a pioneer and a pace-setter,” said Jackie Bradford, former president of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “He was the bar the rest of us measured ourselves by.”

Bradley died Friday morning, a month shy of his 91st birthday. In a state where high school football was always king, Bradley elevated basketball to prominence through community involvement, promotion, preparation and unparalleled success. “I think that some people were just born to do certain things,” said Darrell Huckaby, a 1970 graduate of Newton County High School who was the team’s manager. “I think he was created by God to be the person he was, to be a role model for young people, and to be competitive and excel at whatever he did.” Then-Newton coach Rick Rasmussen (left), Ronald and Jan Bradley (center), son Brad Bradley (right) at a Newton basketball game in 2018. (Photo courtesy Rick Rasmussen) Bradley’s career spanned 49 years, and no one in Georgia has come close to his record of 1,372-413. He was 1,019-322 as a boys coach and 353-91 as a girls coach.

He has been inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame (2012), the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame (1997), the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame (2011), the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame (2013) and the Georgia Independent School Hall of Fame (1998).

After graduating from Avondale High School and the University of Georgia, where he was an outstanding basketball and baseball player, Bradley began his coaching career at Newton County High School in 1957. He stayed there until 1975 and coached at George Walton Academy from 1975-87, at Trinity Christian from 1989-94, Loganville from 1994-95, Piedmont Academy from 1997-99. Port St. Joe (Fla.) in 2000-01, Newton County from 2001-05, Greater Atlanta Christian (2005-07) and Heritage (2007-10). “It wasn’t like we had a run of talent. It was just the opposite,” said Tony Harris, a 1969 Newton County graduate who went on to play and coach at the University of North Georgia. “He just took average talent and made something special. The way I’d describe it is everybody else was just a painter. He was Picasso.” Ronald Bradley, then 65, was all smiles as he toured his namesake, the Ronald M. Bradley Gymnasium at Turner Lake Park in Newton County on Friday, Jan. 7, 2000. The gymnasium was dedicated in Bradley's honor for his contributions to the regions basketball programs in the 1960s and 70s. (Curtis Compton/AJC) Bradley won at every stop along the way; there were 29 seasons with 20-plus wins, 17 region championships, six state finalists and three state championships. His teams won 129 consecutive home games over nine seasons at Newton County from 1959-67. Perhaps his best coaching job came in 2004-05 when Newton County made an unlikely run to the state semifinals. The Rams, who didn’t have a player taller than 6-foot-4, failed to win their region championship but managed to reach the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Wheeler.

“That was kind of a turning point for me,” said Rick Rasmussen, who was an assistant coach on that team and currently is the head coach at North Oconee, the two-time defending state champions. “That’s where I realized that fundamentals and discipline really work. You’ve got to play together and have chemistry. Having two state titles, it kind of goes back to the things that we learned and the emphasis on fundamentals and discipline.” Former players cited Bradley for his demanding nature and his preparation. Rasmussen still uses many of the drills and strategies he first learned from Bradley. “He was a great teacher, a great coach, and his expectations were high,” Harris said. “Not everybody could play for him. The repetition, the fundamentals, the intensity that we had in practice, day after day. The games were easy.” Huckaby said, “Our team was so prepared. It was like having the answers to the test.” In this file photo, Ronald Bradley, new boys basketball coach at Greater Atlanta Christian, talks with a student and potential basketball player, Justin Schneider, then 16, after a press conference at GAC on Friday, June 24, 2005. (Jessica McGowan/Special)

And the community turned out to watch. Newton County’s gymnasium — which was named in Bradley’s honor in 2000 — was always packed. It wasn’t uncommon for fans who were locked out by the fire marshal to climb to the top of the adjacent building and try to watch through the window, some of them bringing ladders for a better view. “I remember the sheriff would meet the opposing team’s school bus at the county line and drive them around, lead them around the square, and they’d blow the sirens and all the merchants and the people would come out of their stores and point at the bus and scream, ‘Ram bait, Ram bait,’” Huckaby said. “The gym would be full hours before the game started and people would be lined up four- and five-deep around the court. It was just an atmosphere that I’ve never seen before or since.” Harris said, “He gave us something special when he was here.” Bradley became a mentor to other coaches, among them Caesar Burgess, who spent years as an assistant at Marietta before becoming the head coach at Chamblee. “Coach Bradley just took me under his wing when I became the coach at Chamblee,” Burgess said. “We used to eat together, talk and spend time together. He pretty much adopted me as a son. He was just an unbelievable wealth of knowledge about everything. He was always encouraging and supportive with young coaches.”