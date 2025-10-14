Retired Braves manager Brian Snitker applauded at Falcons’ primetime game

Recently retired Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker was shown on the video board during the Falcons' Monday Night Football game against the Bills and was received warmly by fans. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

The Braves announced two weeks ago that Snitker was retiring and transitioning into an advisory role.

Former Braves manager Brian Snitker has taken well to retirement thus far.

Snitker and his wife, Ronnie, were at Georgia’s thrilling 20-10 victory at Auburn this past weekend. They were also at the Falcons’ game Monday, when the home team was battling Super Bowl-hopeful Buffalo.