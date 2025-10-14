Retired Braves manager Brian Snitker applauded at Falcons’ primetime game

Former Braves manager Brian Snitker has taken well to retirement thus far.
Snitker and his wife, Ronnie, were at Georgia’s thrilling 20-10 victory at Auburn this past weekend. They were also at the Falcons’ game Monday, when the home team was battling Super Bowl-hopeful Buffalo.
The Falcons showed Snitker on the video board during the first half. The crowd gave Snitker loud, lengthy applause. The Braves announced two weeks ago that Snitker was retiring and transitioning into an advisory role.
The Falcons showed Snitker on the video board during the first half. The crowd gave Snitker loud, lengthy applause. The Braves announced two weeks ago that Snitker was retiring and transitioning into an advisory role.
Snitker, who turns 70 this week, has spent 49 years with the Braves’ organization. He managed the major league club from May 2016 through this past season, overseeing seven consecutive postseason appearances, six division titles and a World Series championship in 2021. He won 811 games as Braves manager, bested in Atlanta history only by his friend and mentor Bobby Cox (2,149 victories).
While an Illinois native, Snitker has spent the majority of his life in the South and has long enjoyed supporting the local teams and going to games. Expect to see him at plenty more in the future.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.