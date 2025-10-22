AJC Varsity ‘Pure happiness’: Roswell QB passes homecoming king honors to team assistant Jake Jeffries, a senior who has Down syndrome, has helped the football team since 2020. Roswell quarterback Trey Smith was named homecoming king and promptly redirected the honor to team student assistant Jake Jeffries. (Photo: Cassidy Windsor)

Roswell quarterback Trey Smith was named homecoming king — but he quickly passed the honor along. The Furman football commit took his sash and crown and ran over to team student assistant Jake Jeffries, who he placed them on.

RELATED Roswell's Trey Smith among top performances from GHSA football Week 10 “It was awesome,” Jeffries said, remembering the crowd’s cheers. Jeffries has Down syndrome, which was something his parents once feared might limit how others saw him. Jeffries has Down syndrome, which was something his parents once feared might limit how others saw him. “You worry that they’re not going to be included,” said Jeffries’ dad, Scott Jeffries. The roots of the homecoming moment, which made its way around social media on Oct. 11, can be traced back to 2020, Jake Jeffries’ first year in high school. Scott approached one of the teachers, who was also an assistant football coach, with the idea of letting Jake be involved with the football team.

Jeffries began running out on the field with the football team before games. "He just kept showing up after that," his dad said. Jeffries joined the athletic training staff the following season, assisting Cassidy Windsor, Roswell's athletic trainer and a residency department supervisor for Source Sports Medicine. "We work very closely with his teachers to make sure that this is a beneficial program for him," Windsor said. "It's been so cool for me to get to watch him grow." When he first started, Jeffries, at times, would wander the halls or find himself in a different classroom, which caused him to need an escort to practice each day. Now, Jeffries walks from his class to the training room unsupervised. Jeffries' first year helping the training staff was also Smith's freshman season. From the start, the team made it a point to treat Jeffries, who competes in powerlifting, as part of the team.

RELATED In one of the state's toughest coaching jobs, Glascock County coach is the model of dedication "It's been really cool just to see the friendships that he's developed with players that have come and gone and graduated," Scott Jeffries said. "The fact that they even know him, talk to him and spend time with him, is everything I need." When Roswell parted ways with its head football coach after last season, there was worry that Jeffries might be unable to work with the football team. "I didn't want Jake's relationship with the team to change," his dad said. So, when new head coach Jonathan Thompson was hired, Scott Jeffries reached out on behalf of his son, who was going into his senior year. "When I had the opportunity to be faced with a young man like Jake to be a part of our program, of course there should be no hesitation," Thompson said. "That's why you coach, that's why you're an educator, that's why you're a leader of young people — to impact. If anybody would tell you differently, I think they're probably not in the right profession."

Thompson, Cassidy and Smith have all talked about how it's not just that they want Jeffries involved with the team, but that he brings something they need — energy, positivity and motivation. Just days before homecoming night, Smith was clued in that he was a front-runner for homecoming king. Smith had encouraged schoolmates to vote for Jeffries, who was also on the court. Smith, who is also a standout baseball player at Roswell, knew that if he was crowned, he would pass the honor along. He told administrators of his plan. When Smith's name was called, he grabbed the crown before anyone could coronate him, sprinted to Jeffries, draped the robe, placed the sash and crowned him — then turned to pump up the crowd. "I just saw his smile on his face," Smith said. "(He) just lit up, and then he just looked. It was just pure happiness."