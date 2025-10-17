Milton football stumbles in national rankings after loss to surging Gainesville

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
MaxPreps
(Top 100)
(Top 100)
3. (3) Grayson
8. (9) Buford
13. (14) Carrollton
34. (45) Gainesville
39. (30) Milton
41. (42) Hughes
44. (46) Thomas Co. Central
50. (50) McEachern
55. (58) Creekside
59. (57) Douglas County
65. (65) North Gwinnett
71. (73) Lowndes
73. (71) North Oconee
86. (88) Colquitt County
96. (NR) Hillgrove
(Top 25)
5. (7) Grayson
6. (8) Buford
14. (14) Carrollton
(Top 100)
2. (2) Grayson
7. (8) Buford
36. (37) Hughes
44. (44) Douglas County
45. (46) North Gwinnett
51. (54) Creekside
53. (60) Lowndes
57. (58) Carrollton
61. (NR) Gainesville
62. (13) Milton
68. (68) Thomas Co. Central
72. (73) Colquitt County
83. (83) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
84. (84) Lee County
100. (NR) Valdosta
(Top 100)
5. (5) Buford
7. (6) Grayson
9. (9) Carrollton
11. (11) Thomas County Central
24. (22) Creekside
32. (42) Lowndes
39. (35) Hughes
53. (51) McEachern
55. (54) North Gwinnett
64. (88) Gainesville
66. (68) Douglas County
72. (74) North Oconee
85. (58) Milton
87. (86) Colquitt County
89. (93) Valdosta
99. (NR) Rome
(Top 25)
4. (4) Grayson
5. (5) Buford
13. (16) Carrollton
(Top 25)
5. (5) Grayson
10. (10) Buford
19. (20) Creekside
20. (21) Hughes
23. (24) Carrollton
(Top 25)
4. (5) Grayson
5. (6) Buford
12. (13) Carrollton