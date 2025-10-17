AJC Varsity

Milton football stumbles in national rankings after loss to surging Gainesville

Georgia high school football teams saw movement in national rankings this week.
Milton cheerleaders are seen during the first half of play Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 at Milton High School. Milton fell in multiple national high school football rankings after losing to Gainesville.(Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

3. (3) Grayson

8. (9) Buford

13. (14) Carrollton

34. (45) Gainesville

39. (30) Milton

41. (42) Hughes

44. (46) Thomas Co. Central

50. (50) McEachern

55. (58) Creekside

59. (57) Douglas County

65. (65) North Gwinnett

71. (73) Lowndes

73. (71) North Oconee

86. (88) Colquitt County

96. (NR) Hillgrove

USA Today

(Top 25)

5. (7) Grayson

6. (8) Buford

14. (14) Carrollton

High School Football America

(Top 100)

2. (2) Grayson

7. (8) Buford

36. (37) Hughes

44. (44) Douglas County

45. (46) North Gwinnett

51. (54) Creekside

53. (60) Lowndes

57. (58) Carrollton

61. (NR) Gainesville

62. (13) Milton

68. (68) Thomas Co. Central

72. (73) Colquitt County

83. (83) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

84. (84) Lee County

100. (NR) Valdosta

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

5. (5) Buford

7. (6) Grayson

9. (9) Carrollton

11. (11) Thomas County Central

24. (22) Creekside

32. (42) Lowndes

39. (35) Hughes

53. (51) McEachern

55. (54) North Gwinnett

64. (88) Gainesville

66. (68) Douglas County

72. (74) North Oconee

85. (58) Milton

87. (86) Colquitt County

89. (93) Valdosta

99. (NR) Rome

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

4. (4) Grayson

5. (5) Buford

13. (16) Carrollton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

5. (5) Grayson

10. (10) Buford

19. (20) Creekside

20. (21) Hughes

23. (24) Carrollton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

4. (5) Grayson

5. (6) Buford

12. (13) Carrollton

