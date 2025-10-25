Georgia Bulldogs Jae Lamar returns to Colquitt County football team, scores twice Friday Lamar was dismissed from his team earlier this season Colquitt County running back Jae Lamar (1) gets psyched up before their game against North Gwinnett at Tom Robinson Field at North Gwinnett High School, Friday, August 29, 2025, in Suwanee, Ga. North Gwinnett won 21-7. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Jae Lamar is not only back with the Colquitt County Packers, but it didn’t take him long to get back in the end zone. The four-star Georgia football running back commitment scored two touchdowns in the first half of a key region game Friday night against Camden County.

Colquitt County went on to a 45-28 win against the Wildcats. The senior has not played for the Packers since a 31-14 loss to Lowndes on Sept. 26. His season was halted during practice the week of the Valdosta game. Lamar did not play in that game and was not allowed to dress. Colquitt County coach Sean Calhoun said, at the time, that Lamar was no longer with the Packers. A WALB-TV report from the Friday night of the Valdosta game cited a midweek practice incident and described behavior by Lamar as being “disrespectful” towards his team.

Lamar started his season strong with 568 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first six games, including a five-TD night against Lee County.

Lamar was allowed to return to team activities shortly after that incident but had not been allowed to dressed out until senior night against Camden County. If Lamar had not been able to finish out his senior year in good standing with his high school team, it would've brought up considerable questions for his future in Athens. While it is not a UGA rule, scholarship offers are typically contingent on each prospect finishing their senior year in good standing. Lamar has had a rocky high school career, playing in just one ninth-grade game before going to an alternative school, where he was unable to play varsity football. "Man, coming up, I was a troubled child," Lamar told DawgNation in February. "I mean, I honestly thank God for what he has done for me in the past few years, you know? Just because of the simple fact of if I was able to play football and keep doing what I had to do on the football field and be a troubled child, I would not be in the position I am today." Lamar returned to Colquitt County's football team his junior year and made an immediate impact, scoring eight touchdowns in his first six games.