AJC Varsity 4-star RB Jae Lamar ‘no longer with’ Colquitt County football No reason has been made public yet. Colquitt County running back Jae Lamar (center) runs for a first down against North Gwinnett linebacker Marshall Brown (left) during the first half of a game at North Gwinnett High School, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Suwanee. (Jason Getz/AJC)

While Colquitt County managed a hard-fought 18-17 home win against a previously unbeaten Valdosta team on Friday, the Packers did so without four-star running back prospect Jae Lamar. Colquitt County coach Sean Calhoun said the Georgia football commit is no longer a part of their football team.

“Unfortunately, he’s no longer with us,” Calhoun said. RELATED Georgia beats out Miami, Clemson to land 4-star Colquitt County RB The Colquitt County coach was limited in what he could say beyond that, but he delivered the statement with clear disappointment in his voice. There had been rumblings last week of Lamar’s standing being in question with the program. Georgia’s lone running commitment for the 2026 cycle is no longer playing for his high school football team. Sources with knowledge of the situation said UGA has yet to look deeply into the matters behind that decision, but those will likely be forthcoming.

He was ineligible to play the first two seasons of his varsity career, outside of one ninth-grade game as a freshman.