4-star RB Jae Lamar ‘no longer with’ Colquitt County football
No reason has been made public yet.
Colquitt County running back Jae Lamar (center) runs for a first down against North Gwinnett linebacker Marshall Brown (left) during the first half of a game at North Gwinnett High School, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Suwanee. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The Colquitt County coach was limited in what he could say beyond that, but he delivered the statement with clear disappointment in his voice.
There had been rumblings last week of Lamar’s standing being in question with the program.
Georgia’s lone running commitment for the 2026 cycle is no longer playing for his high school football team. Sources with knowledge of the situation said UGA has yet to look deeply into the matters behind that decision, but those will likely be forthcoming.
He was ineligible to play the first two seasons of his varsity career, outside of one ninth-grade game as a freshman.
“Man, coming up I was a troubled child,” Jae Lamar previously said. “I mean, I honestly thank God for what he has done for me in the past few years, you know? Just because of the simple fact of if I was able to play football and keep doing what I had to do on the football field and be a troubled child, I would not be in the position I am today.”
When he got his first varsity carries as a junior last year, he burst out to eight touchdowns in his first six games.
Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com.
He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.
