How to watch Virginia Tech at No. 13 Georgia Tech: TV channel, streaming info

The Yellow Jackets host ACC rival at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Georgia Tech's Isiah Canion (left) gets by Virginia Tech's Sam Brumfield during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va. (Robert Simmons/AP 2024)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech is coming off its first of two bye weeks on the schedule and has a chance to do something Saturday no Tech team has done since 2011: Start the season 6-0.

Accomplishing that feat doesn’t appear to be an easy task, even though the undefeated Yellow Jackets are favored by two touchdowns. Tech has won three of its five games by a total of 11 points, including a 30-29 thriller at Wake Forest on Sept. 27.

Since coach Brent Key took over the program as an interim coach in 2022, the Jackets have won 16 ACC games by an average margin of 6.3 points.

“The margin we know is small,” Key said. “I was proud of the way the guys fought through a lot of those (games) in the first part of the season. And look, it’s going to happen again. There’s going to be more games like that, and we have to be prepared for that. We have to expect that. Now, do we want them to be nice and easy? Yeah, I think everybody would want that, but that’s not necessarily ever going to happen. So we prepare for it to be four quarters and then some every week.”

Key’s club faces a Virginia Tech team (2-4, 1-1 ACC) with nothing to lose, as Jackets quarterback Haynes King put it. The Hokies are playing under interim coach Philip Montgomery and have won one ACC road game (Sept. 27 at North Carolina State).

Saturday’s matchup will be televised live by ACC Network and its weekly game-day show, “ACC Huddle,” will start its live broadcast at 1:30 p.m. on campus.

Details of Virginia Tech-Georgia Tech game

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium (51,913 capacity)

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ACC Network Extra

Broadcast crew: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Steve Addazio (analyst) and Dana Boyle (sideline)

Radio info for Virginia Tech at No. 13 Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Sports Network

Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Andrew Gardner (analyst) and Chris Mooneyham (sideline)

On-air time: 1 p.m.

Affiliates: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan in Atlanta

Satellite: SiriusXM 193 and 371; SiriusXM online 955

Streaming audio: Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app

Virginia Tech No. 13 Georgia Tech weather forecast, series history

Weather: 76 degrees at kickoff, 0% chance of rain

Series history: Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech have met nearly every year since 2004 (the two programs also played during Georgia Tech’s national championship season in 1990). The Jackets trail the series 8-12 and have only beaten the Hokies once in the past four tries, a 28-27 victory in 2022 in Blacksburg, Virginia (Key’s fifth game as the program’s interim coach).

Five of Georgia Tech’s eight wins have come inside Lane Stadium. The Jackets had won four consecutive there until losing 21-6 in 2024.

Virginia Tech has won seven times at Bobby Dodd Stadium, including two in a row.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

