How to watch Virginia Tech at No. 13 Georgia Tech: TV channel, streaming info

Since coach Brent Key took over the program as an interim coach in 2022, the Jackets have won 16 ACC games by an average margin of 6.3 points.

Accomplishing that feat doesn’t appear to be an easy task, even though the undefeated Yellow Jackets are favored by two touchdowns. Tech has won three of its five games by a total of 11 points, including a 30-29 thriller at Wake Forest on Sept. 27.

Georgia Tech is coming off its first of two bye weeks on the schedule and has a chance to do something Saturday no Tech team has done since 2011: Start the season 6-0.

“The margin we know is small,” Key said. “I was proud of the way the guys fought through a lot of those (games) in the first part of the season. And look, it’s going to happen again. There’s going to be more games like that, and we have to be prepared for that. We have to expect that. Now, do we want them to be nice and easy? Yeah, I think everybody would want that, but that’s not necessarily ever going to happen. So we prepare for it to be four quarters and then some every week.”

Key’s club faces a Virginia Tech team (2-4, 1-1 ACC) with nothing to lose, as Jackets quarterback Haynes King put it. The Hokies are playing under interim coach Philip Montgomery and have won one ACC road game (Sept. 27 at North Carolina State).

Saturday’s matchup will be televised live by ACC Network and its weekly game-day show, “ACC Huddle,” will start its live broadcast at 1:30 p.m. on campus.

