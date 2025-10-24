How to watch Syracuse at No. 7 Georgia Tech: TV channel, streaming info

Syracuse (3-4, 1-3 ACC) would like nothing more than to spoil the fun.

The Yellow Jackets (7-0, 4-0 ACC) have a chance to really celebrate its annual homecoming game by securing its first 8-0 start to a season since 1966 and first 5-0 mark in ACC play for the first time in program history. Tech also is riding a nine-game home win streak at Bobby Dodd Stadium and has reeled off six conference victories.

“We got a huge challenge. Every game’s a challenge. This is a big one,” coach Brent Key said Thursday. “You got a team that is hungry, that is extremely hungry to go out and play their game. They’ve had misfortune with injuries in some very key spots, and just to see the way they’re playing and continue to play and continue to compete, it’s a credit to the culture of that team and the coaching staff which is headed by Fran (Brown). It’s gonna be a huge challenge for us.”

The Orange, 31-28 winners against Tech in 2024, come to Atlanta for the second time this season — they lost 45-26 to Tennessee on Aug. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Syracuse is on a three-game losing streak that comes on the heels of a three-game win streak. Starting quarterback Steve Angeli tore an Achilles tendon Sept. 20 in the Orange’s win at Clemson.

The Jackets are 16.5-point favorites going into Saturday’s game.

