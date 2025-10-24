Georgia Tech Logo
How to watch Syracuse at No. 7 Georgia Tech: TV channel, streaming info

Yellow Jackets host Orange for homecoming at noon Saturday.
Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes celebrates a touchdown against Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Syracuse, N.Y. The two teams will meet again at noon Saturday. (Hans Pennink/AP 2024)
By
1 hour ago

It’s homecoming for No. 7 Georgia Tech when it hosts Syracuse at noon Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (7-0, 4-0 ACC) have a chance to really celebrate its annual homecoming game by securing its first 8-0 start to a season since 1966 and first 5-0 mark in ACC play for the first time in program history. Tech also is riding a nine-game home win streak at Bobby Dodd Stadium and has reeled off six conference victories.

Syracuse (3-4, 1-3 ACC) would like nothing more than to spoil the fun.

“We got a huge challenge. Every game’s a challenge. This is a big one,” coach Brent Key said Thursday. “You got a team that is hungry, that is extremely hungry to go out and play their game. They’ve had misfortune with injuries in some very key spots, and just to see the way they’re playing and continue to play and continue to compete, it’s a credit to the culture of that team and the coaching staff which is headed by Fran (Brown). It’s gonna be a huge challenge for us.”

The Orange, 31-28 winners against Tech in 2024, come to Atlanta for the second time this season — they lost 45-26 to Tennessee on Aug. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Syracuse is on a three-game losing streak that comes on the heels of a three-game win streak. Starting quarterback Steve Angeli tore an Achilles tendon Sept. 20 in the Orange’s win at Clemson.

The Jackets are 16.5-point favorites going into Saturday’s game.

Details of the Syracuse at No. 7 Georgia Tech game

When: Noon Saturday

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium (51,913 capacity)

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

Broadcast crew: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) and Taylor McGregor (sideline)

Radio information for Syracuse at No. 7 Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Sports Network

Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Andrew Gardner (analyst) and Chris Mooneyham (sideline)

On-air time: 10 a.m.

Affiliates: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan in Atlanta

Satellite: SiriusXM 194 and 381; SiriusXM online 956 and 971

Streaming audio: Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app

Syracuse-No. 7 Georgia Tech weather forecast, series history

Weather: 63 degrees at kickoff, 0% chance of rain

Series history: Saturday’s matchup will be only the seventh all-time meeting between the two programs, all coming since a 2001 matchup played in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tech has won four of the six previous contests and has won both games played at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Syracuse lost 56-0 in Atlanta in 2013 and 31-22 in Atlanta in 2023.

On Sept. 7, 2024, Tech lost 31-28 at Syracuse in a game the Orange led 31-14 before holding on for a 3-point victory. Tech quarterback Haynes King rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns and also threw for 266 yards and a score in that defeat.

