Hawks’ Trae Young to miss NBA Cup matchup, officially out against Pacers

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young injured his knee Wednesday and is officially out for the Hawks' first NBA Cup game Friday against the Pacers. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Young is scheduled to have an MRI by Thursday.

The Hawks have not yet provided an official injury update on Young. But after Wednesday’s game, Hawks coach Quin Snyder said that Young would undergo an MRI by Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hawks guard Trae Young will definitely miss the first NBA Cup game of the season. The team ruled out Young on Thursday evening ahead of its matchup against the Pacers on Friday night.

Young suffered a right knee sprain in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Nets. The injury occurred when Hawks teammate Mouhamed Gueye fell backward and collided with Young’s knee with 2:09 to play in the first quarter.

Friday’s game against the Pacers marks the first of four in group play of the NBA Cup.

The Hawks are in Group A, along with the Cavaliers, Pacers, Raptors and Wizards.

Young missed the first game of group play last season with an Achilles injury. He helped the Hawks reach the semifinals of the NBA Cup, after winning Group C with a 3-1 record. They lost to the Bucks 110-102 on Dec. 14, and Milwaukee defeated the Thunder in the NBA Cup title game.