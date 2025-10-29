AJC Varsity

GHSA volleyball state championships: Schedule, matchups, how to watch

Find out when each match starts and how to stream live on the NFHS Network.
Olivia Siskin (center) and Jolie Litvak defend a play at the net for the Pace Academy volleyball team earlier this year. Pace Academy is set to face Marist on Thursday, Oct. 30, during the state championship matches. (Courtesy of Pace Academy)
Olivia Siskin (center) and Jolie Litvak defend a play at the net for the Pace Academy volleyball team earlier this year. Pace Academy is set to face Marist on Thursday, Oct. 30, during the state championship matches. (Courtesy of Pace Academy)
By
1 hour ago

The Georgia high school volleyball state championship matches will take place Wednesday and Thursday in Cartersville.

Below is the schedule of matchups with information on how to livestream the games on the NFHS Network.

Note: NFHS livestreams require an NFHS Network subscription.

RELATED
Standing 6-foot-3 at 14, Marietta volleyball standout has Olympic dreams

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Thursday, Oct. 30

RELATED
Check out more from High School Sports

About the Author

Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.

More Stories

The Latest

Class 3A-A Private: Prince Avenue Christian vs. Hebron Christian

16 high school football games this week that decide region championships

9 would be fine: Pace Academy looks to extend volleyball dominance

Scoreless high school football team moves on from coach before final game

Keep Reading

Yellow Jackets’ win over Syracuse draws another million-plus viewers

Region titles at stake in top 10 high school football games of Week 11

Yellow Jackets’ win at Duke draws another solid viewership number

Featured

SNAP overhaul, lost data complicate hunger fight in rural Georgia

Despite a $14.6 billion surplus, state leaders say they can’t bail out SNAP

Husband of child services director fled DUI crash with kids in truck, GSP says

Kirby Smart: LSU coaches ‘borrow’ offices, adds context to Brian Kelly firing