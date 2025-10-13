Georgia Tech baseball coach’s first contract covers 5 years

First-year Georgia Tech baseball coach James Ramsey signed a five-year contract when he was hired in June.

The longtime Tech assistant coach, who was chosen to take over for Hall of Fame coach Danny Hall, will make an annual base salary of $450,000 his first year on the job. The salary is scheduled to increase by $25,000 each year over the five-year deal.

Ramsey joined Hall’s staff in 2019 and was the program’s associate head coach for the past five seasons. Hall announced his retirement in March, and the Yellow Jackets went 41-19, won the ACC regular-season title and went 1-2 in the Oxford Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

