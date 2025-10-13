Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech baseball coach’s first contract covers 5 years

James Ramsey took over for Hall of Fame coach Danny Hall in June.
James Ramsey (left) and former Georgia Tech vice president and interim athletic director Jon Palumbo pose with Ramsey's jersey during a news conference announcing Ramsey as the new baseball head coach June 9 at Russ Chandler Stadium. (Jason Allen/AJC)
By
56 minutes ago

First-year Georgia Tech baseball coach James Ramsey signed a five-year contract when he was hired in June.

The longtime Tech assistant coach, who was chosen to take over for Hall of Fame coach Danny Hall, will make an annual base salary of $450,000 his first year on the job. The salary is scheduled to increase by $25,000 each year over the five-year deal.

Ramsey joined Hall’s staff in 2019 and was the program’s associate head coach for the past five seasons. Hall announced his retirement in March, and the Yellow Jackets went 41-19, won the ACC regular-season title and went 1-2 in the Oxford Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia Tech promotes longtime assistant to lead baseball program

A graduate of the Wesleyan School and Florida State, Ramsey is eligible to make performance bonuses based on the team’s Academic Progress Rating, by leading the Jackets to a regular-season ACC title, winning the ACC tournament, advancing to an NCAA Regional, NCAA Super Regional and/or College World Series, making the College World Series title game and winning a national championship, as well as coach-of-the-year recognition either at the conference or national level.

Ramsey has been allotted a salary pool of $410,000 to pay his assistant coaches.

Should Tech terminate Ramsey’s contract during his first year, Ramsey would be owed 100% of the remaining unpaid base salary for that year. That percentage drops to 70% for the second year, 60% for the third year, 50% for the fourth year and fifth year.

If Ramsey terminates the contract before June 30, 2026, he would owe Tech $600,000, a figure which decreases $100,000 after each year of the deal.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

