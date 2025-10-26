Georgia high school football rankings: Roswell, Kell make big jumps

Roswell running back Nick Peal (21) celebrates his rushing touchdown with offensive lineman Kevin Guardado (66) during the second half against Seckinger at Roswell High School, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Roswell, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Roswell (8-1, 5-0) defeated then-No. 3 Gainesville (8-2, 5-1) 37-35 on Friday night and can win Region 7-5A with a victory this week over No. 5 Milton (7-2, 4-1), the defending Class 5A champion.

Kell also made a big jump in, Jasper County entered the rankings for the first time in nearly 30 years, and Harrison and Cass joined the top 10 with one week remaining in the regular season.

Roswell moved up to No. 3 in Class 5A this week ahead of its Region 7 football showdown against Milton .

Roswell has won six region titles in the past 11 seasons, but 2015 was the last time Roswell won a region when arch rival Milton was a part of it.

In Class 4A, Kell jumped four spots to No. 5 after beating fellow top-10 team Cambridge 45-18. The victory gave Kell the Region 6 championship.

Harrison joined the Class 6A rankings, at No. 10, for the first time this season after a 30-23 Region 3 victory over previous No. 10 Hillgrove. The win gave Harrison the No. 2 region seed ahead of Hillgrove and behind fifth-ranked McEachern.

Cass is No. 10 in Class 4A after a 22-19 victory over unranked Allatoona. Out is previous No. 5 Ware County, which lost 48-44 to unranked 22-point underdog Warner Robins.