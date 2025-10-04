AJC Varsity Friday football recap: No. 1 team survives in overtime after trailing 34-14 Worth County rallies to beat Thomasville; Colquitt County, North Gwinnett, McEachern, Kell defeat top-10 opponents

Worth County came from 20 points down to defend its No. 1 ranking, Colquitt County salvaged a chance to defend its region title, and North Gwinnett, McEachern and Kell beat top-10 opponents on Friday night in the eighth week of the football regular season. Worth County, the No. 1 team in Class A Division I, beat No. 3 Thomasville 41-40 in overtime. Playing at home, Worth County trailed 34-14 late in the third quarter and scored three unanswered touchdowns to get even in regulation. Worth is ranked No. 1 this season for the first time since 1990.

Toombs County, the defending Class A Division champion and second-ranked team, beat No. 6 Swainsboro 47-20. In Class 6A, No. 9 Colquitt beat No. 5 Valdosta 18-17 in Region 1. Colquitt is the defending region champion but lost to No. 4 Lowndes 31-14 last week. The region leaders are now Lowndes (8-0, 3-0) and unranked Richmond Hill (7-1, 3-0). Lowndes beat Tift County 35-0 while Richmond Hill beat Camden County 24-20. Also in Class 6A, North Gwinnett, ranked No. 8, beat Peachtree Ridge 45-14 to claim first place in Region 7. At 6-1, 4-0, North Gwinnett is the only region team without a loss and is also the defending champion.

McEachern, ranked No. 6 in Class 6A, beat previously unbeaten Harrison 48-21. McEachern (6-0, 3-0) is now tied with No. 10 Hillgrove (6-0, 3-0) for first place in Region 3. McEachern will play Hillgrove in two weeks in a rivalry of Powder Springs teams.