Two Braves players named Gold Glove finalists

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) gestures during an MLB game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

The award is given to the player who is deemed the sport’s best defender at each position in each league. The process is decided by managers and coaches voting, as well as SABR Defensive Index (statistical measurements).

Winners will be announced Nov. 2.

Olson, 31, has won two Gold Gloves, in 2018 and ’19, with the A’s. He was a National League finalist in 2024, but Christian Walker won the honor for the third consecutive season. Olson has long been one of the game’s elite defenders at first, and he’d certainly seem the favorite to finally be acknowledged for his work with the Braves.

The NL field of finalists at first base includes Bryce Harper (Philadelphia) and Spencer Street (Cincinnati). Neither player has won a Gold Glove.