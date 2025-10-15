Two Braves players named Gold Glove finalists

The Braves could have multiple Gold Glove defenders.
Rawlings announced its Gold Glove finalists Wednesday, a list that included three Braves: First baseman Matt Olson and shortstop Nick Allen.
The Braves could have multiple Gold Glove defenders.
Rawlings announced its Gold Glove finalists Wednesday, a list that included three Braves: First baseman Matt Olson and shortstop Nick Allen.
The award is given to the player who is deemed the sport’s best defender at each position in each league. The process is decided by managers and coaches voting, as well as SABR Defensive Index (statistical measurements).
Winners will be announced Nov. 2.
Olson, 31, has won two Gold Gloves, in 2018 and ’19, with the A’s. He was a National League finalist in 2024, but Christian Walker won the honor for the third consecutive season. Olson has long been one of the game’s elite defenders at first, and he’d certainly seem the favorite to finally be acknowledged for his work with the Braves.
The NL field of finalists at first base includes Bryce Harper (Philadelphia) and Spencer Street (Cincinnati). Neither player has won a Gold Glove.
Allen supplanted Orlando Arcia as the Braves’ starting shortstop, proving a superb defender. He was eventually replaced because of offensive inadequacy, but former manager Brian Snitker and teammates routinely praised Allen’s glove. He was remarkably consistent and delivered plenty of wow-worthy plays throughout the campaign.
St. Louis’ Masyn Winn and the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts are also NL shortstop finalists.
It might surprise some Braves enthusiasts that center fielder Michael Harris II wasn’t among the NL nominees. His wall-climbing and lunging grabs have provided some of the best outfield highlights Braves fans have enjoyed since Andruw Jones, he of 10 consecutive Gold Gloves (1998-2007).
Yet Harris, who won a minor-league Gold Glove in 2021, has only been a major-league finalist once, in 2023. Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs), Jacob Young (Nationals) and Victor Scott (Cardinals) comprised the NL’s field for 2025.
This marks the second straight season the Braves have had two finalists. Olson and starting pitcher Chris Sale were finalists a year ago (and Sale won the award). The Braves haven’t had multiple Gold Glove winners since 2022, when starting pitcher Max Fried and shortstop Dansby Swanson won the awards.