Atlanta Braves Braves ‘hope’ to have Ha-Seong Kim back in 2026 Kim would fill a need at shortstop for the Braves if he accepts his $16 million player option. Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim has.a $16 million player option and if he accepts, he'd fill a bit need for the team in 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Braves have a shortstop need, but they’re still hopeful they addressed it in September. Ha-Seong Kim spent the closing weeks with the Braves after they claimed him off waivers from Tampa Bay. He hit .253/.316/.368 in 24 games, proving himself a solid all-around shortstop and a snug clubhouse fit.

Kim, 30, has a $16 million player option. He and his representation at Boras Corporation will weigh the circumstances, but it seems probable that Kim will decline the option and try to maximize his earning power in a weaker free-agent market, particularly at shortstop. It was a dreadful season for Kim, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery before signing with the Rays. He spent much of the season on the injured list even after making his season debut in July. He suffered a calf strain not long after his debut and then needed two IL stints because of back issues. RELATED Alex Anthopoulos discusses Braves’ manager opening But he looked healthy and happy in Atlanta, distancing himself from those woes and looking far more like the talent that produced a 15.1 bWAR from 2021-24 with the Padres. “He has a decision to make,” Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said. “We’ll know (after the World Series) what his status is. and we’ll address that and deal with it. He did a great job for us. He’s a great fit in the clubhouse, great teammate. We were really pleased. It was great to get to know him, and we hope he’s here.”

The Braves acquired Kim largely so the sides could experience a trial period ahead of his potential free agency. For Kim, he could get to know the organization, his teammates and learn more about Atlanta itself. For the Braves, they could see how Kim fits and determine his potential long-term value.