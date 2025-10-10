Braves ‘hope’ to have Ha-Seong Kim back in 2026

The Braves have a shortstop need, but they’re still hopeful they addressed it in September.
Ha-Seong Kim spent the closing weeks with the Braves after they claimed him off waivers from Tampa Bay. He hit .253/.316/.368 in 24 games, proving himself a solid all-around shortstop and a snug clubhouse fit.
Kim, 30, has a $16 million player option. He and his representation at Boras Corporation will weigh the circumstances, but it seems probable that Kim will decline the option and try to maximize his earning power in a weaker free-agent market, particularly at shortstop.
It was a dreadful season for Kim, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery before signing with the Rays. He spent much of the season on the injured list even after making his season debut in July. He suffered a calf strain not long after his debut and then needed two IL stints because of back issues.
But he looked healthy and happy in Atlanta, distancing himself from those woes and looking far more like the talent that produced a 15.1 bWAR from 2021-24 with the Padres.
“He has a decision to make,” Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said. “We’ll know (after the World Series) what his status is. and we’ll address that and deal with it. He did a great job for us. He’s a great fit in the clubhouse, great teammate. We were really pleased. It was great to get to know him, and we hope he’s here.”
The Braves acquired Kim largely so the sides could experience a trial period ahead of his potential free agency. For Kim, he could get to know the organization, his teammates and learn more about Atlanta itself. For the Braves, they could see how Kim fits and determine his potential long-term value.
While almost each individual provided spurts of offensive optimism during the disappointing 2025 campaign, shortstop was a black hole in the Braves’ order. They discarded former All-Star Orlando Arcia during the season. Nick Allen retained the job because of his brilliant defense, but he was among the least productive bats in the sport.
If Kim accepts his player option, that’s an important item checked off the Braves’ shopping list. If he doesn’t, the team must address shortstop, either in extending him or finding a suitable alternative. The Braves still view themselves as contending hopefuls, so it’s paramount they add a legitimate shortstop.
“Shortstop, clearly, we made the move to acquire Kim, and I said at the time that it was attractive that there was potential for beyond (2025),” Anthopoulos said. “At least to get to know him, have conversations; whether he becomes a free agent or doesn’t, there are paths for him to be here and us getting to know him had tremendous value. We like him as a player and we’d like to have him back.”
Toronto’s Bo Bichette is viewed as the best free-agent shortstop, though his defensive metrics warrant a move to a different position. It’s worth noting most contenders — especially those with deeper wallets — are set at shortstop, though it would take only one team to adore Kim and swipe him from the Braves. Kim seemed to enjoy his time here, remarking about how seamlessly he fit into the clubhouse, and the Braves continue to say on record that they want him back, so the sides certainly should be motivated to find middle ground.
Shortstop tops the Braves’ offseason shopping list. The rest of it is about pitching. The team also will seek another starter and further bullpen reinforcements. Closer Raisel Iglesias is on track to become a free agent, so he’ll need to be re-signed or the team will seek another ninth-inning option. The Braves will need to make multiple pitching acquisitions and should have the financial ability to do so.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
