Falcons still looking to get a No. 2 wide receiver to step forward

Drake London caught 10 of 16 targets for 158 yards and a 9-yard touchdown in the 24-14 win Monday over the Bills.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (Rusty Jones/AP)
59 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons know the day is coming when they can’t force-feed the ball to wide receiver Drake London.

Because of that, the No. 2 wide receiver — Casey Washington or Darnell Mooney if he returns — will be on the hot seat when the Falcons (3-2) face the 49ers (4-2) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

London caught 10 of 16 targets for 158 yards and a 9-yard touchdown in the 24-14 win Monday over the Bills. Mooney, who’s battling a hamstring injury, caught only 4 of 11 targets in the 30-0 loss Sept. 21 to the Panthers, who were tilting their coverage toward London.

Washington was absolutely dazzling in training camp, but that has yet to transfer into games. The speedster from Illinois has caught 4 of 11 targets for 52 yards. All four of his receptions have picked up first downs.

Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson was asked about the No. 2 wide receiver spot and started to talk about blocking.

“We need to continue to get solid play out of the whole group,” Robinson said. “We are hoping to get Mooney back at some point here soon, but the guys have stepped in. I thought David Sills did a great job last week. I know he ended up not getting an opportunity with the football. Blocking away from the ball he did good.”

Sills had a block on Tyler Allgeier’s 21-yard touchdown run, and Washington had one on Bijan Robinson’s 81-yard touchdown run.

“All of those little details showed up for Sills last week,” Robinson said. “Casey is a guy who continues to progress. He didn’t get a ton of (opportunities) either last week.”

Robinson knows what’s coming.

“We are looking for those guys to keep building, knowing that there is going to be a game where Drake is taken away, KP (Kyle Pitts) is taken away,” Robinson said. “Who’s that next guy who can step up? We feel good with all of those guys. We just look forward to seeing them kind of progress throughout the season.”

Washington believes the receptions are coming.

“As the weeks go on, just continuing to build chemistry as an offense,” Washington said.

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

