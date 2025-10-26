Falcons report card: Team failed to show up for kickoff

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris wasn't able to get his team sufficiently ready to play against the Dolphins, who had one win entering Sunday's matchup with the Falcons and left with a 34-10 victory. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Falcons made the Dolphins look like serious Super Bowl contenders as they rolled to a 34-10 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It was a horrible display of football put on the Falcons on Sunday.

“Quite honestly, it was a tough day all around,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “They went out and smashed us. They had a beat on what we were doing defensively. They had a beat on what we were doing on special teams. They did a nice job today.”

With backup quarterback Kirk Cousins at the controls, the Falcons offense never got moving and the defense got ran over in the run game.

The Falcons must regroup before facing the Patriots, who are 6-2 under first-year coach Mike Vrabel.

Here are the Falcons grades for the loss to the Dolphins: