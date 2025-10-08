Falcons on your fantasy team? Here’s how they’re doing.
Bijan Robinson is exceeding expectations, while others still have more work to do.
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, September 28, 2025.(Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Maybe you used a top-five pick in your fantasy football draft on Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, or you were bullish on Drake London or Kyle Pitts.
Perhaps you thought a starting role would make Michael Penix Jr. a steal or that the Falcons’ defense, with its new additions, would be worth taking a flyer on.
You likely didn’t decide to use a draft pick at all on a Falcons kicker.
In any case, if you have a Falcons player on your fantasy roster, you’re probably experiencing mixed results from your expectations.
Let’s take a quick look at how the Falcons are doing:
Bijan Robinson, RB: As projected, Robinson has been a potent dual-threat back, totaling 314 rushing yards and 18 catches for 270 yards. He averages 22.1 fantasy points per game, which ranks third among running backs — behind only Christian McCaffrey (24.8) and Jonathan Taylor (24.3) — in PPR (points per reception) leagues. Not bad, but with only one rushing touchdown and one receiving score, his production still has a lot more improvement before he nears his ceiling. When Robinson gets in open space in the receiving game, he’s a mismatch for linebackers, which he showed in the opener.
Drake London, WR: London’s fantasy value is inextricably tied to quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has been up and down in the first four games of the season. In the Week 4 win over the Commanders, London had his best production: eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown, for 25 fantasy points. He had struggled to that point, with his best outing in the opener, totaling only 13.5 fantasy points with eight receptions on 15 targets for 55 yards. He ranks 23rd among receivers, with 13.7 fantasy points per game. The Falcons’ receivers struggled to find the end zone, and while the Washington win showed better balance, they’ll have to lean more on the offense to carry the team.
Kyle Pitts, TE: It’s still early, but this looks like an early-career version of Pitts. Last season, he averaged 7.7 fantasy points per game (47 catches for 602 yards and 4 touchdowns). Through four games, he’s posting 11.6 fantasy points and has 20 catches for 205 yards and a score. He was probably available in the late rounds of most fantasy drafts — and may still be available as a free agent in some leagues. He’s looked more nimble and hasn’t had many drops, making him one of the Falcons’ biggest fantasy surprises.
Michael Penix Jr., QB: So much was made in the offseason about Penix’s move to starting quarterback, and he’s had to make some adjustments, but the results are mostly good. Based on the MOET Index (My Own Eye Test — see, I can make up my own advanced stats too), the talent is there. In the win over the Commanders, Penix took the offense vertical, utilizing London a bit more downfield and had better balance with the run and pass. The fantasy numbers are very pedestrian: 918 yards, three TDs and 3 INTs. Penix had a horrific outing against the Panthers, but as he gets more comfortable, the numbers will get better.
Falcons defense/special teams: Through the first four games, things haven’t been as bad as one might have expected. The Falcons’ DST averaged 4.9 points last season, with four TDs, 12 INTs, six fumble recoveries and 31 sacks. That ranked in the bottom third, and that’s not going to be the go-to DST for a team that wins the fantasy league. With the additions they’ve made in the offseason, they’ve improved, with three interceptions, three recoveries and 10 sacks. Their 8.8 fantasy points per game is tied for sixth in the league.
Rod Beard is the Senior Sports Editor for pro sports at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joining the team after 20-plus years at The Detroit News, where he was a beat writer for the Pistons for seven years, after five years covering the Michigan men's basketball team.
