Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr., Drake Baldwin win MLBPA Players Choice awards

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. cheers on teammate Matt Olson during the MLB Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star Game festivities on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Major leaguers have voted each year to acknowledge their peers’ achievements on and off the field since 1992 as part of the Players Choice awards program. The awards are voted on by active MLBPA membership.

Acuña, 27, returned from a torn ACL that prematurely ended his 2024 campaign and hit .290 with a .935 OPS in 95 games. He even announced his return in dramatic fashion, homering off the first pitch he saw May 23, his first day back in the lineup.

The 467-foot leadoff shot was the best moment of his career, Acuña said in the MLBPA video honoring his award.

“It was better than winning MVP, better than any award I’ve won so far,” he said.