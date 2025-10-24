Braves Report: What even is a manager?

Atlanta Braves

Well, hello there!

Been a minute, but figured it was about time to pop in for an offseason edition of the Braves Report.

Let’s get right to it, eh?

IN SEARCH OF A SKIPPER

Who will replace the retired Brian Snitker as Braves manager?
You know what’s cool about Major League Baseball these days?

Almost anyone can be a manager.

The Angels hired former Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki, who has no professional coaching experience. The Giants hired Tennessee’s Tony Vitello straight from college, making him the first manager to make such a leap. Three-time MVP Albert Pujols may well become a skipper, too.

And the Braves?

The Braves are reportedly considering replacing Brian Snitker, a baseball lifer who got his first Major League managerial shot at age 60, with Dodgers bench coach Danny Lehmann — a shaggy-headed, 40-year-old with his own interesting origin story.

To be abundantly clear: We don’t really know what’s going on with the Braves’ managerial search. Anthopoulos’ office leaks like … whatever the opposite of a sieve is. Ultimately, it could be just about anyone with any hint of baseball experience.

And while that’s a bit frustrating for us journalist types, it’s also pretty cool.

Other sports certainly dabble in giving inexperienced coaches a shot (a recent example: the Los Angeles Lakers and JJ Redick). But baseball remains the pastime where it makes the most sense.

From the clubhouse to the dugout, managing essentially amounts to personal relationships and a handful of pitching decisions. It all comes down to the right fit — the right vibes.

May Atlanta choose wisely.

SILVER AND GOLD

Back in July, Braves first baseman Matt Olson spoke to reporters during MLB All-Star Week festivities at the Coca-Cola Roxy.
While we wait on Drake Baldwin to receive his Rookie of the Year award next month (🤞), it’s worth remembering that several other Bravos are also up for significant awards.

Silver Slugger: First baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Austin Riley are both among the finalists for the best offensive performances at their respective positions.

Olson has a real shot of winning over the Mets’ Pete Alonso and the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman. Riley turned in a sneaky good performance (16 homers, 54 RBIs and 54 runs in 102 games) before injury cut his season short.

Winners get announced on Nov. 6.

Gold Glove: Olson also has a shot at being crowned the National League’s best defensive first baseman. He and shortstop Nick Allen (who replaced Orlando Arcia before being replaced himself by Nacho Alvarez) were named Gold Glove finalists.

Winners get announced Nov. 2.

MORE MURPH MOMENTUM?

A new “fan-driven campaign” to get Braves great Dale Murphy into the Hall of Fame launched this morning with a lovely video written by GOATed sportswriter Wright Thompson and narrated by country music star Jason Aldean.

The Hall’s Contemporary Era Committee — which considers players from 1980 to the present and represents Murphy’s only shot at induction these days — is slated to make its newest selections in December.

WEIGHING SIDES IN THE WORLD SERIES

The Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series finally begins tonight (8 p.m. on Fox), and if the rest of the MLB postseason is any indication, it should be a banger.

But who should you be rooting for? Let’s weigh a few pros and cons.

🩵 Los Angeles Dodgers

🍁 Toronto Blue Jays

Decent arguments all around, but, uh … who are we kidding? Let’s go Jays.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Sisters Mary Rafael (right) and Mary Christopher, chopping it up.
Speaking of 1992: I was looking for old photos from that World Series but instead stumbled upon this one of nuns from Our Lady of Perpetual Hope — which, best I can tell, is still nestled near the former Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium and Turner Field — enjoying life.

(Anyone remember what that Snoopy can might’ve been?)

HERE COMES BLOOPER CLAUS

Ever wanted to, uh … take holiday photos with Blooper? Now you can!

The Braves recently announced the opportunity, with dates starting Nov. 28.

It’ll run you $130 and, in addition to one digital photo with the Beige Menace, includes a “keepsake ornament” and a tour of the Braves clubhouse, batting cages and dugout. You can have a catch on the field as well.

Plus, that one overly proper aunt will be properly mortified when she gets your card.

