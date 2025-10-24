Braves Report: What even is a manager?

Been a minute, but figured it was about time to pop in for an offseason edition of the Braves Report.

Almost anyone can be a manager.

You know what’s cool about Major League Baseball these days?

Who will replace the retired Brian Snitker as Braves manager?

Let’s get right to it, eh?

The Angels hired former Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki , who has no professional coaching experience. The Giants hired Tennessee’s Tony Vitello straight from college, making him the first manager to make such a leap. Three-time MVP Albert Pujols may well become a skipper, too.

To be abundantly clear: We don’t really know what’s going on with the Braves’ managerial search. Anthopoulos’ office leaks like … whatever the opposite of a sieve is. Ultimately, it could be just about anyone with any hint of baseball experience.

The Braves are reportedly considering replacing Brian Snitker, a baseball lifer who got his first Major League managerial shot at age 60, with Dodgers bench coach Danny Lehmann — a shaggy-headed, 40-year-old with his own interesting origin story .

And while that's a bit frustrating for us journalist types, it's also pretty cool. Other sports certainly dabble in giving inexperienced coaches a shot (a recent example: the Los Angeles Lakers and JJ Redick). But baseball remains the pastime where it makes the most sense. From the clubhouse to the dugout, managing essentially amounts to personal relationships and a handful of pitching decisions. It all comes down to the right fit — the right vibes. May Atlanta choose wisely.

SILVER AND GOLD

Back in July, Braves first baseman Matt Olson spoke to reporters during MLB All-Star Week festivities at the Coca-Cola Roxy.

While we wait on Drake Baldwin to receive his Rookie of the Year award next month (🤞), it’s worth remembering that several other Bravos are also up for significant awards.

Silver Slugger: First baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Austin Riley are both among the finalists for the best offensive performances at their respective positions. Silver Slugger: First baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Austin Riley are both among the finalists for the best offensive performances at their respective positions.

Olson has a real shot of winning over the Mets’ Pete Alonso and the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman. Riley turned in a sneaky good performance (16 homers, 54 RBIs and 54 runs in 102 games) before injury cut his season short.