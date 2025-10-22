Braves’ Matt Olson, Austin Riley named Silver Slugger finalists

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley and first baseman Matt Olson are finalists for the Silver Slugger award. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Both the first and third baseman have won the hitting award before.

Olson and Riley long have been among the premier players at their positions as batters, both known for their power and middle-of-the-order production. Olson won his first Silver Slugger in 2023, while Riley has earned the honor twice (2021, 2023).

The Silver Slugger is awarded annually to the best offensive player at each position in both leagues, as determined by coaches and managers. The 2025 NL Silver Slugger winners will be announced Nov. 6.

It was an underappreciated 2025 campaign for Olson, who’s met or surpassed every reasonable expectation since the Braves acquired him before the 2022 season. Olson, 31, hit 29 homers with 95 RBIs and 98 runs scored while playing in all 162 games for the fourth consecutive season. His .850 OPS was his second-best mark as a Brave and a leap from his .790 OPS in 2024.

Olson is joined by fellow finalists Pete Alonso (Mets) and Freddie Freeman (Dodgers).

Riley, meanwhile, had his season prematurely ended by injury for the second consecutive year, but nonetheless again proved one of the better players at the plate among third basemen. He had a .737 OPS with 16 homers, 54 RBIs and 54 runs scored in 102 games.