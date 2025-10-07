Auburn-Baylor 2026 game moved to Atlanta for ‘creative’ NIL opportunity

The parking lots around Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be filled with burnt orange and navy blue next September, as Auburn has agreed to move its Sept. 5, 2026, home game against Baylor to Atlanta as the Aflac Kickoff Game. (Curtis Compton/AJC 2018)

The SEC-Big 12 matchup will be Sept. 5, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Now being played as the Aflac Kickoff Game on Sept. 5, the SEC-Big 12 contest moved to Atlanta to take advantage of “a first-of-its-kind opportunity for Auburn student-athletes,” according to the release sent Monday from Peach Bowl Inc., the organizer of the sponsored kickoff game.

The 2026 Auburn-Baylor matchup will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The decision moves the game away from Auburn, the host team, as part of a home-and-home series and will allow game organizers to “utilize third-party entities to secure marketing assets and promotional appearances by Auburn student-athletes.”

The athletes will promote the game, ticket sales and related events.

According to On3, Auburn could see a benefit of up to $8 million in NIL revenue for its athletes.

“Any time we have the ability to advance Auburn student-athletes’ ability to earn third-party NIL compensation, we will take that opportunity,” Auburn athletic director John Cohen said in the release.