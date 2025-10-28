Athens Academy had to decide to ‘keep battling or quit’ against Rabun County

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Athens Academy coach Josh Alexander, whose team defeated Rabun County 49-46 last week to clinch the Region 8-A Division I championship. Athens Academy made a comeback after trailing 43-29 midway in the third quarter. Alexander is in his 11th season at Athens Academy. His Spartans teams are 105-24 with five region titles.
1. How would you describe Friday’s game?
“It was a great game between two good teams. Rabun County is a neat place to play. I’ve never been there, and their stadium and the setting in the mountains is just really fun. The game was back and forth, a lot like last year against them (when Athens Academy won 34-28 at home). This one went the same way. We weren’t sure we were going to win at one point because we did not slow them down but a couple of times all night. We were down by 14, and it was getting late, and we had to decide whether to keep battling or quit. And then we returned a kick for a touchdown (getting Athens Academy within 43-36 in the third quarter). You could feel the wind back in our sails. We always tell our guys that we never want to underappreciate a win, and it was just an honor to win this one.”
2. It was Keyon Standifer, the wide receiver/cornerback, who returned the kickoff for a touchdown, one of five times he scored in the game. He has scored 28 touchdowns this season. Can you describe him to people who haven’t seen him play or don’t know who he is?
“He just plays all three phases really well. He returns kicks. He blocks kicks. On offense, we hand him the ball at tailback or wide receiver or throw him the ball. Then he flips over to defense and covers the other team’s best player. His football IQ is off the charts. I have not been around many like him. He’s really fun to coach, and he’s a great teammate. He could very easily be someone who does not play the game in a humble way, but he loves his team and coaches and he loves playing for Athens Academy.”