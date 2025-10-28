AJC Varsity

Athens Academy had to decide to ‘keep battling or quit’ against Rabun County

Josh Alexander’s Spartans teams are 105-24 with five region titles.
Coach Josh Alexander is in his 11th season at Athens Academy. His Spartans team defeated Rabun County 49-46 last week to clinch the Region 8-A Division I championship. (Courtesy)
Coach Josh Alexander is in his 11th season at Athens Academy. His Spartans team defeated Rabun County 49-46 last week to clinch the Region 8-A Division I championship. (Courtesy)
By
1 hour ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Athens Academy coach Josh Alexander, whose team defeated Rabun County 49-46 last week to clinch the Region 8-A Division I championship. Athens Academy made a comeback after trailing 43-29 midway in the third quarter. Alexander is in his 11th season at Athens Academy. His Spartans teams are 105-24 with five region titles.

1. How would you describe Friday’s game?

“It was a great game between two good teams. Rabun County is a neat place to play. I’ve never been there, and their stadium and the setting in the mountains is just really fun. The game was back and forth, a lot like last year against them (when Athens Academy won 34-28 at home). This one went the same way. We weren’t sure we were going to win at one point because we did not slow them down but a couple of times all night. We were down by 14, and it was getting late, and we had to decide whether to keep battling or quit. And then we returned a kick for a touchdown (getting Athens Academy within 43-36 in the third quarter). You could feel the wind back in our sails. We always tell our guys that we never want to underappreciate a win, and it was just an honor to win this one.”

RELATED
Georgia high school football rankings: Roswell, Kell make big jumps

2. It was Keyon Standifer, the wide receiver/cornerback, who returned the kickoff for a touchdown, one of five times he scored in the game. He has scored 28 touchdowns this season. Can you describe him to people who haven’t seen him play or don’t know who he is?

“He just plays all three phases really well. He returns kicks. He blocks kicks. On offense, we hand him the ball at tailback or wide receiver or throw him the ball. Then he flips over to defense and covers the other team’s best player. His football IQ is off the charts. I have not been around many like him. He’s really fun to coach, and he’s a great teammate. He could very easily be someone who does not play the game in a humble way, but he loves his team and coaches and he loves playing for Athens Academy.”

RELATED
Whitefield Academy RB leads tight race for top rusher in Georgia HS football

3. How does this team compare to others you’ve had in terms of readiness for the state playoffs? What are the strengths and weaknesses?

“We have some really talented guys on the offense side of the football. Our defense has held on when it’s had to, and the coaches do a good job getting them lined up and in place. I feel like we’ve got to play better on special teams. We’ve got to run the ball better because it’s going to get cold and wet, and in November, you’d better be able to run the football and stop the run. Those two things have got to get better. I like our senior class. It has zero to do with winning and losing; they make it fun to come to work. Five of them have been here since they were 3 years old in preschool. It’s a low-maintenance group.”

RELATED
Northwest Georgia football team clinches school’s first region title since 1978

4. You and Rabun County have played two great games in two years. The irony is that you go your separate ways for the state playoffs, Rabun to the public playoffs and Athens Academy to the private. What are your thoughts on reclassification, keeping the 3A-A private division, and the new playoff format where points ratings will choose and seed the playoff teams?

“We’ve been playing with points ratings since, I guess, 2017, so none of that is really new to us. But I’ll say this. No matter what, there is nothing better than traveling to some of these (public) schools we get to play at, going to Commerce, Rabun County, seeing their fan base. It’s an honor to play in the Granite Bowl in Elbert County. There’s nothing better than playing in some of these rivalry games in our area. That’s what high school football is about. We want to play people around here that we know and have good relationships with and play in great stadiums and towns. Sometimes, as adults, we forget that our focus on wins and losses can take away from what truly matters — the journey these kids are on and the incredible coaches who challenge and shape them every day.”

RELATED
How the new top 10 teams in each GHSA classification fared in Week 11

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

Obit-Atkinson Football

NFL legend George Atkinson, member of Georgia HS Football Hall of Fame, dies

Undefeated first-year coach Jarvis Jones ‘grateful’ for return to alma mater

Unbeaten Buford ‘hungry’ for redemption after 2024 loss in state title game

Keep Reading

Region titles at stake in top 10 high school football games of Week 11

Roswell first-year coach says school’s ‘commitment to being elite’ is key

‘Stop rate’ shows Georgia needs rapid improvement, sense of urgency

Featured

Jekyll Great Dunes restoration

Gilded Age tycoons built Jekyll’s doomed golf course. It’s been resurrected.

Embattled Fulton judge sued over woman’s ‘illegal’ jailing

KEN SUGIURA

A miserable loss leaves even less reason to believe in Falcons, Morris