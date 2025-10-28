Athens Academy had to decide to ‘keep battling or quit’ against Rabun County

“We have some really talented guys on the offense side of the football. Our defense has held on when it’s had to, and the coaches do a good job getting them lined up and in place. I feel like we’ve got to play better on special teams. We’ve got to run the ball better because it’s going to get cold and wet, and in November, you’d better be able to run the football and stop the run. Those two things have got to get better. I like our senior class. It has zero to do with winning and losing; they make it fun to come to work. Five of them have been here since they were 3 years old in preschool. It’s a low-maintenance group.”

“We have some really talented guys on the offense side of the football. Our defense has held on when it’s had to, and the coaches do a good job getting them lined up and in place. I feel like we’ve got to play better on special teams. We’ve got to run the ball better because it’s going to get cold and wet, and in November, you’d better be able to run the football and stop the run. Those two things have got to get better. I like our senior class. It has zero to do with winning and losing; they make it fun to come to work. Five of them have been here since they were 3 years old in preschool. It’s a low-maintenance group.”

4. You and Rabun County have played two great games in two years. The irony is that you go your separate ways for the state playoffs, Rabun to the public playoffs and Athens Academy to the private. What are your thoughts on reclassification, keeping the 3A-A private division, and the new playoff format where points ratings will choose and seed the playoff teams?

“We’ve been playing with points ratings since, I guess, 2017, so none of that is really new to us. But I’ll say this. No matter what, there is nothing better than traveling to some of these (public) schools we get to play at, going to Commerce, Rabun County, seeing their fan base. It’s an honor to play in the Granite Bowl in Elbert County. There’s nothing better than playing in some of these rivalry games in our area. That’s what high school football is about. We want to play people around here that we know and have good relationships with and play in great stadiums and towns. Sometimes, as adults, we forget that our focus on wins and losses can take away from what truly matters — the journey these kids are on and the incredible coaches who challenge and shape them every day.”

4. You and Rabun County have played two great games in two years. The irony is that you go your separate ways for the state playoffs, Rabun to the public playoffs and Athens Academy to the private. What are your thoughts on reclassification, keeping the 3A-A private division, and the new playoff format where points ratings will choose and seed the playoff teams?