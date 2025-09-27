AJC Varsity

27 GHSA coaches who reached 100 victories in 125 or fewer games

Athens Academy’s Josh Alexander joins group that includes Hall of Fame coaches.
Carrollton head coach Joey King is among the 27 GHSA coaches who have reached 100 victories in 125 games or fewer. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
13 hours ago

With his team’s 49-28 victory over Commerce on Friday, Athens Academy’s Josh Alexander became the 27th coach in GHSA history to earn 100 victories in 125 or fewer games. Alexander’s record is 120-24, all at Athens Academy. Reaching No. 100 in his 124th game, Alexander is tied for the 20th-fastest coach to 100 with retired Southwest DeKalb coach Buck Godfrey, a member of the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

Here are the GHSA coaches who reached 100 victories in 125 games or less with their record as of their 100th win.

Georgia high school football rankings

108 - Joey King (100-8)

109 - Franklin Stephens (100-8-1)

110 - Robert Davis (100-10)

114 - Alan Chadwick (100-14)

118 - Cecil Flowe (100-18)

118 - Randy McPherson (100-18)

118 - Jess Simpson (100-18)

118 - Chip Walker (100-17-1)

119 - Jimmy Hightower (100-15-4)

119 - Jack Johnson (100-19)

119 - Bob Sphire (100-19)

120 - Charlie Grisham (100-12-8)

120 - Robby Pruitt (100-19-1)

120 - Chad Campbell (100-20)

122 - T. McFerrin (100-18-4)

123 - Larry Campbell (100-22-1)

123 - Justin Rogers (100-23)

123 - Mike Hodges (100-20-3)

123 - Juby Shiver (100-23)

123 - Kevin Kinsler (100-23)

124 - Josh Alexander (100-24)

124 - Buck Godfrey (100-23-1)

125 - Wright Bazemore (100-22-3)

125 - Buzz Busby (100-23-2)

125 - Donald Chumley (100-24-1)

125 - Sid Fritts (100-23-2)

125 - Dwight Hochstetler (100-24-1)

125 - Steve Pardue (100-25)

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

