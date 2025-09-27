27 GHSA coaches who reached 100 victories in 125 or fewer games

With his team’s 49-28 victory over Commerce on Friday, Athens Academy’s Josh Alexander became the 27th coach in GHSA history to earn 100 victories in 125 or fewer games. Alexander’s record is 120-24, all at Athens Academy. Reaching No. 100 in his 124th game, Alexander is tied for the 20th-fastest coach to 100 with retired Southwest DeKalb coach Buck Godfrey, a member of the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.