AJC Varsity AJC Super 11 player, UGA commit out for season with fractured hip North Oconee’s Brooks announces his high school football career is over. 2025 AJC Super 11 North Oconee tight end / edge rusher Khamari Brooks, verbally committed to Georgia, poses for a portrait at North Oconee high school, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Bogart, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

North Oconee linebacker Khamari Brooks, an AJC Super 11 pick committed to Georgia, is out for the season because of a fractured hip, the player announced Monday evening on X (formerly Twitter). “Loved the journey these past 4 years,” Brooks posted. “Though my season is cut short, I cant (sic) do anything but Thank God for giving me the opportunity to play this sport I love and to play this sport in college.”

Brooks posted that he will be out for three months but will not need surgery. Brooks made Class 4A first-team all-state as a sophomore and junior and led North Oconee to the Class 4A championship last season. North Oconee is ranked No. 1 this season and rides a 22-game winning streak. Brooks is the consensus No. 142 senior prospect nationally and the No. 17 edge rusher. This season, Brooks had 14 receptions for 249 yards and five touchdowns on offense. His defensive statistics through five games were 43 total tackles, five tackles for losses and four sacks.