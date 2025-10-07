AJC Varsity

AJC Super 11 player, UGA commit out for season with fractured hip

North Oconee’s Brooks announces his high school football career is over.
2025 AJC Super 11 North Oconee tight end / edge rusher Khamari Brooks, verbally committed to Georgia, poses for a portrait at North Oconee high school, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Bogart, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
2025 AJC Super 11 North Oconee tight end / edge rusher Khamari Brooks, verbally committed to Georgia, poses for a portrait at North Oconee high school, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Bogart, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
39 minutes ago

North Oconee linebacker Khamari Brooks, an AJC Super 11 pick committed to Georgia, is out for the season because of a fractured hip, the player announced Monday evening on X (formerly Twitter).

“Loved the journey these past 4 years,” Brooks posted. “Though my season is cut short, I cant (sic) do anything but Thank God for giving me the opportunity to play this sport I love and to play this sport in college.”

Brooks posted that he will be out for three months but will not need surgery.

Brooks made Class 4A first-team all-state as a sophomore and junior and led North Oconee to the Class 4A championship last season. North Oconee is ranked No. 1 this season and rides a 22-game winning streak.

Brooks is the consensus No. 142 senior prospect nationally and the No. 17 edge rusher.

This season, Brooks had 14 receptions for 249 yards and five touchdowns on offense. His defensive statistics through five games were 43 total tackles, five tackles for losses and four sacks.

Brooks also is an all-state basketball player who has been part of two state championship teams.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

GHSA office

GHSA makes bold move to change playoff seeding in all bracket sports

4-star RB Jae Lamar ‘no longer with’ Colquitt County football

GHSA playoff races take interesting turns after these noteworthy Week 8 wins

Keep Reading

Giovanni Tuggle, Casey Barner anchor state’s elite 2028 recruiting class

Running back’s 8-touchdown night leads high school football top performances

Sophomore moves to top of GHSA football leaderboard for receiving yardage

Featured

Target CEO

Target to open largest metro Atlanta store in over a decade, developer says

OPINION

Torpy: Downtown ATL holds ICE’s newest hellhole. Cruelty is the point.

A 5-year-old wanted a Jimmy Carter birthday party. His mom delivers.